Blockchain Layer 2: what it is and how it works

With the increasing complexity of networks and the number of users carrying out transactions, critical issues have emerged in the blockchain that are being attempted to solve with new technological solutions, such as Sidechain and Parachain. One of the main problems of many solutions is theirs scalability. The system that solves this problem is the blockchain layer 2.

Scalability solutions: why they are needed

Scalability: what exactly is meant? As transactions increase, the risk is that blocks become saturated. This happens because, more and more often, the number of transactions that the blockchain can validate reaches a limit due to its insufficient capacity. The difficulty lies in a specific parameter called the “block size limit”, and the current limit is not adequate to withstand a constantly growing transaction frequency.

There is also a second aspect to take into consideration. THE miner have a double gain: the block reward, that is the premium that goes to whoever finds the block, and of the variable commissions, which depend on the transactions. By what criteria, then, will a transaction be executed before the others? Of course the one with the most commissions.

The consequence of all this is that, in periods when the network is congested, the time and costs required to carry out a transaction are high: if you want it to be done in a reasonable time frame, you need to pay a higher fee, so that it gets put into a block faster.

Let’s imagine we want to pay for a coffee with i bitcoin. How do we do if the transaction is likely to take hours or days? Certainly we cannot pay 10 euros in commissions compared to 1 euro of expenditure.

This is the current problem of the main blockchains: writing data on a permanent register involves times and costs that should not be underestimated.

How do you scale, then increase the process, as the number of nodes increases? The answer is: Layer 2.

Let’s try to understand what are its main advantages and why it represents a valid solution to the problem of scalability in layer 1.

Layer 2 and Sidechain

The system that allows to solve the scalability problem is therefore the Layer 2 blockchain, represented for example by Sidechain. As the name suggests, this is nothing more than a “parallel blockchain” on which the transactions travel that, at a later time, will be written on Layer 1. In other words, the Sidechain is a Blockchain connected to another Blockchain, called main chain.

The first Sidechain, Lightning Network, was born in 2015 and was designed to perform instant transactions between users of the Bitcoin blockchain.

Sidechains allow you to use tokens and other digital assets in a separate blockchain and, if necessary, return to the original chain.

Although Sidechain and blockchain are structurally independent as regards the execution of transactions, it is important to ensure the security of both, because any impact on the Sidechain affects the main chain.

So far we have provided a general definition of Sidechain. More concretely, what is its functioning and how does it solve the complications that emerged with Layer 1? Imagine having to make several transactions per day with a counterparty. Does it make sense that all of these are written on Layer 1? No, because at that point we would incur higher costs and the timing would be too long. The Sidechain, let’s say Lightning Network, opens a channel of communication between the two counterparties. The latter can perform within the channel as many transactions as they want, without them being written to the blocks. When the counterparties decide to close the channel, the total balance of the transactions on the main chain is made.

Energy and Blockchain: what opportunities?

In the first paragraph, we said that one of the undeniable advantages of blockchains is to guarantee a certain security in transactions. Since only the first and last transaction are recorded in the Lightning Network, the transactions carried out inside do not enjoy the guarantees of Layer 1. This is because the miners are unaware of all intermediate transactions. However, there are other validation mechanisms within Layer 2 which vary according to the Sidechain of reference. Layer 1 is, in some ways, more secure than Layer 2, but the latter has two great advantages: lower fees and higher speed.

Between Layer 1 and Layer 2, if we want to mention a negative side is that, as long as Bitcoins remain on Layer 2 they are not real Bitcoins, but only credits and debts that are finalized only once they are transferred to Layer 1. They exist moreover, risks related to privacy, although they are more than offset by the advantages offered. The tip of the balance, therefore, can only lean in favor of this solution.

Layer 2 and the Ethereum Sidechain

So far we have illustrated the blockchain in general terms, with references to Bitcoin. Talking about Ethereuminstead, it is useful to mention some differences.

Ethereum is another cryptocurrency which, unlike Bitcoin, is not just a currency but has other features as well.

We pass from the concept of Distributed Database to that of Distributed Computing: quite simply, Ethereum can be represented as a huge shared computer (of which every single peer is a small part) capable of delivering enormous power. Inside, you can write smart contract.

A smart contract is nothing more than an application, with its source code, which can be invoked by everyone. This means that anyone within the network can interact with that smart contract. Let’s take a practical example: on Ethereum we can write some logic, which could allow, to name a few possibilities, to create a fund on which we can withdraw our cryptocurrency after a particular time interval, or allow the withdrawal to specific people. With Bitcoin this is not possible.

What’s the problem? Ethereum also has the disadvantage of scalability, therefore very high costs for interacting with smart contracts. As with Bitcoins, for Ethereum there are transaction costs that depend on the miners: in fact, for the same work performed and therefore the energy cost to validate a block, they will choose to include in it the transactions with a higher commission value.

Furthermore, as in the case of Bitcoin, the costs are much lower when Sidechain comes into play. Polygon Matic is a major Sidechain Ethereum. A “bridge” smart contract is created through the Polygon network, which allows any transaction to be transferred from Layer 1 to Layer 2 and vice versa. Polygon is the most widespread Sidechain Ethereum, but a similar argument can also apply to other Sidechains, such as Loopring.

A practical case in which Sidechain solves the cost problem is that of NFT. NFTs (Not Fungible Token) are assets that contain information, metadata, which make them unique, as in the case of digital works of art. They are unique, they cannot be purchased by multiple people.

Basically, an NFT to be ‘minted ‘/ generated within its smart contract, requires high commissions.

In Layer 2, the cost issue is resolved. In Polygon, for example, it is possible to create an NFT at affordable cost and transfer it to the Ethereum network at a later time, similar to how it happens between the Ligthning Network and Bitcoin. As long as you stay in Layer 2, the costs are very low, and you can go back to Layer 1 whenever you want.

Parachain and Ethereum 2.0

To conclude, we mention two new introductions, which are proposed as alternatives to Sidechain: Parachain and Ethereum 2.0.

There Parachain it is very recently introduced. In this case, we are talking about a solution introduced by Polkadot, which solves the scalability problem by creating parallel blockchains also called Parachain. The basic concept, unlike the Sidechains, is to rely on a single Relay Chain. It represents the heart of Polkadot and is indispensable for the transaction validation process of the underlying Parachain, to ensure the security and reliability of the consent. In this way, the Parachains can be customized for any use case and data exchange towards the Relay Chain. This makes Polkadot a blockchain for interoperability between blockchains, unlike Polygon which, being a Sidechain, represents exclusively a specific bridge for Ethereum.

Ethereum 2.0instead, it is not a Sidechain, but an attempt to solve the scalability to Layer 1. What it proposes to do is modify the protocol. This upgrade introduces significant changes:

the consensus algorithm goes from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake :

to : introduces a mechanism called ‘sharding’ to increase scalability by bringing the Ethereum network to be able to process over 100,000 transactions per second:

substantial reductions in transaction fees by making usage more affordable for the average user.

Within blockchains, this is a very delicate operation. Because? The answer is very simple: the blockchain is made up of peer, and each has its own version of the software. All peers should be persuaded to upgrade to a new version. This operation is called fork, and it is very expensive and risky, because some peers may accept the new protocol and some may not.

Conclusions

In summary, the problem of scalability can be addressed in two ways: by modifying Layer 1 or by creating a Layer 2.

Although both approaches are promising, the complexity of the systems and their recent implementation carry risks associated with possible bugs. It is therefore essential to allow these solutions to mature further and to systematically test them.

It is important to underline, however, that, to date, there are no right or wrong paths, but only studies and new alternatives more or less effective, which will have to be validated over time.