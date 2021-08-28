Blockchain: use cases of a “necessary” technology

By 2022 they will be spent $ 12.4 billion for developing blockchain use cases and solutions, with an annual growth of 76%.

It is with this consideration that an interesting report by Accenture, Get the full picture – Assessing blockchain business value. Although the Research both of 2019, its contents are back current and trace the future of blockchain technology.

Blockchain is not just Bitcoin

For years she has considered herself the blockchain as the underlying technology of Bitcoin. This is certainly true, but give it early days of Bitcoin as of today, the blockchain is making its way for others uses that have nothing to do with cryptocurrencies.

The Covid-19 pandemic also contributed to accelerating the use of blockchain technology.

The “craze” of making everything digital has led to the growth of use cases.

A recent survey by Deloitte, which showed that according to the interviewees digital currencies are alternatives to fiat, went into detail on blockchain use cases, asking respondents which developments would bring more value to their organizations.

The secure exchange of information it was mentioned in 45% of the answers. Followed with 44% the use linked to digital currencies.

So these just two data are enough to understand that blockchain is not just cryptocurrencies. Among the other use cases mentioned, which are examined in a percentage between 28% and 40%, there are, for example, compliance with regulations, digitization of documents, the supply chain for traceability and controls. interior, anti-counterfeiting.

What is holding back the adoption of blockchain solutions for businesses

Deloitte also asked the companies interviewed, for one increased adoption of blockchains and digital assets, which regulatory areas are most in need of changes.

68% of respondents indicated data and privacy issues;

57% cited sector regulations;

49% brought up internal controls.

Only 37% indicated an area to be changed in their taxes.

Blockchain solutions: areas and cases

A graph of ACI Worldwide he outlined the areas of use of the blockchain, dividing them into 4 areas.

Digital currencies and fraud reductions

In this area there are 5 applications:

e-commerce;

payments;

remittances;

P2P lending;

Microfinance.

Registrations

In this sector there are 4 other use cases:

Loyalty programs;

Supply chain;

Property;

Proof of identity;

Intellectual property.

Safety

This is perhaps one of the most common areas for the use of the blockchain. Also in this case, 5 use cases are listed.

Share capital;

Private markets;

Debts;

Fundraiser;

Derivatives.

Smart contracts

The latter area is generally connected to the Ethereum blockchain, but other chains are also starting to develop smart contracts (soon it will be Cardano’s turn). However, the use cases mentioned are three:

Digital rights;

betting;

Guarantee deposits.

The disruption of the blockchain

The list does not claim to be exhaustive. What is certain is that theblockchain will play a central role in the years to come to improve the company, and not only for its contribution to the spread of digital currencies, Bitcoin in the lead.

The strength of the blockchain lies in its own decentralization and in the fact that the recorded data is considered immutable, tamper-proof. As mentioned, the pandemic and the need for a safer world, and not just a more digital one, have led it to the focus of several new projects, for example in the medical field, to transmit patient data, create their medical records and medical histories.

To cite one of the most recent applications, the immutability of the blockchain meant that the technology was taken into consideration for validate green passes, the certificates that Europe has put into practice to certify the successful anti-covid vaccination. At the moment it is in the San Marino hub that this idea has become a reality. While the rest of Europe struggles against fake certificates always paid via blockchain, via Bitcoin and purchased on the dark web, San Marino is experiencing the “good side” of the blockchain in this application.

It is not the solution to all evils

The blockchain is not the panacea for all ills. Already in its 2019 report, Accenture noted several aspects to consider when deciding to start a blockchain-based business. In addition to the opportunities, the risks must also be considered. In short, the blockchain requires study and preparation, also in understanding whether it is the right technology for that single use or business case.

Because the blockchain today is like the internet in its infancy: everyone knew it had great potential, it was just a matter of developing it. Years and advances in technology will help to move in this direction. How has it recently said the CFO of Huawei blockchain, Zhang Xiaojun: