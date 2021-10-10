News

blockchains struggle for the NFT market, but Ethereum continues to dominate

In early 2021, interest in NFTs increased dramatically, and NFT’s largest marketplace, OpenSea, increased its sales a hundredfold within six months. In the first half of 2021, the total sales volume of NFTs reached $ 2.5 billion, nearly eight times the total recorded in all of 2020.

Being the market leader, OpenSea primarily uses Ethereum, although Polygon and Klaytn are also available. Other marketplaces allow the use of alternative blockchains but in recent months Ethereum has dominated, accounting for at least 97% of each segment in the NFT market every week, including games, collectibles and marketplaces.

However, despite Ethereum’s current superiority, there are several significant competitors in the market. As the following chart depicting total NFT sales and traders shows, Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX), Polygon and Flow represent a formidable opposition. Since the beginning of 2021, one in three traders have used Flow and one in four have used WAX, although nearly 90% of total sales this year have been on Ethereum.

It should be noted that the drop in Ethereum trading volume at the start of the year was mainly caused by NBA Top Shot, Dapper Labs’ collectible NFT project based on Flow’s blockchain, which generated around 500 million in the first quarter. dollars and attracted more than 800,000 users. However, over the long term, Flow has failed to gain significant market sharedespite its low gas fees (cents vs. tens of dollars) and higher transaction capacity per second.

Although WAX only recorded around $ 100 million in sales in 2021 (just over 1%), its website indicates that it is supported by several top-tier companies, including Google, Atari, Funko, Topps, etc. .

Considering the large number of unique traders in the industry and the potential for growth through the launch of new collections and NFT games in collaboration with well-known companies, activity on the WAX ​​blockchain could increase significantly in the future. Furthermore, the simplicity of NFT transactions on WAX could attract new traders, increasing the sales made on the blockchain. However, its peak of activity ($ 15 million in weekly sales) occurred in mid-April. Since then, the blockchain has processed between $ 2 and $ 3 million in weekly sales, and it’s unclear whether these figures will grow anytime soon.

Unlike Flow and WAX, Polygon has managed to experience rapid but steady growth over a longer period of time, recently generating the majority of its sales via marketplaces such as Aavegotchi’s OpenSea and Baazaar. Polygon’s popularity outside the NFT market, combined with minimal gas fees ($ 0.01 to register an NFT on OpenSea versus $ 230 with Ethereum), could stimulate long-term activity in the NFT market on the blockchain. by Polygon.

Other notable blockchains, such as Waves (known for the Waves Ducks game), Binance Smart Chain, and Tezos (known for Hic Et Nunc, an NFT art platform), are present in the market but account for less than 1% of all NFT sales in 2021. There are other blockchains that have just entered the sector, including Devvio, which focuses on play-to-earn gaming.

However, activity on a particular blockchain largely depends on interest in the collections and games launched on it. This factor may be difficult to predict, and must be considered before making any investment.

This article is for information purposes only and does not represent investment advice, investment analysis or an invitation to buy or sell financial instruments.

