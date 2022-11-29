Business

BlockFi Cryptocurrency Firm Files for Bankruptcy Following FTX Collapse

The dramatic collapse of cryptocurrency company FTX in early November continues to reverberate throughout the virtual currency industry.

Another of the crypto companies, BlockFi, declared bankruptcy in the US on Monday.

The company had already halted most activity on its platform, citing “significant exposure” to FTX.

BlockFi said it is seeking court protection to restructure, pay off its debts and recover money for investors.

