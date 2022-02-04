Blocking of accounts from February 4th? Let’s be clear

In Italy there is no blocking of current accounts and therefore, as is evident, no prohibition on withdrawals to stem “the huge demand for cash”. A hoax in circulation for several days would have wanted to convince inattentive readers that starting from 4 February the Government would have imposed the stop of the stocks on current accounts and bank deposits to contain an elusive withdrawal of money by numerous account holders. This is a fake news as can be easily understood from several simple elements.

Has the blocking of current accounts started on February 4th? The cases

First of all, if there had been a general blockade of current accounts, millions of Italians would have noticed it in front of the ATM, unable to make the withdrawal. Obviously, the fake news has been circulating on social media for enough time to generate fears in many users: “Withdraw your money from the banks, as soon as possible. In a short time all hell breaks loose at an economic level. WITHDRAW ALL MONEY, ALL” would have been the warning addressed to friends and acquaintances, which appeared on the message boards of some accounts.

Secondly, such a large-scale forced provision on citizens’ current accounts (here we talked about how to increase yields on current accounts) by the state it would have no foundation.

There are only four cases in which an account holder is denied access to his bank credit (here we talked about the clarifications of the Bank of Italy on the new rules for red accounts):

The death of the holder or one of the holders.

Failure to comply with anti-money laundering provisions. Serious defaults by the account holder.

The foreclosure of the account

Blocking of home banking due to repeated bad accesses, hacker attacks, telematic scams suffered by the account holder.

Has the blocking of current accounts started on February 4th? Fake news

After all, the same way of spreading the alleged news says a lot about its credibility: it is a screenshot of an article that takes up the model of an agency launch signed by that A. Marcelletti.

If the measure had really existed it would certainly not have gone unnoticed and would have been communicated by various newspapers. Instead, the “scoop” is published on a micro-blogging platform, Telegra.ph, which, already imitating the name of the historic British newspaper from the domain, allows the publication of anonymous content and bases its operation above all on the circulation of articles through the Telegram channels.

The same tool was recently used for the graphene hoax discovered in vaccines by the Cardarelli Hospital in Naples.

Has the blocking of current accounts started on February 4th? The text of the buffalo

The text dated January 23, 2022 reports a “breaking news” without any source of January 19, 2022, here is what it says:

“Starting from 00:01 of next February 4, due to the enormous demand for cash deriving from the withdrawal of bank deposits by numerous account holders, at the request of the trade associations, the Government has ordered the blocking of the deposits deposited on all bank current accounts of any type and / or forms of financial deposits similar to them.

Starting from the aforementioned date and until further notice, cash withdrawals and / or transfers out of the aforementioned accounts to other deposit accounts in the name of private individuals cannot be carried out. The aforementioned provisions do not apply to transfers made for payments to current accounts in the name of companies of any type. By the third week of February, the procedures for releasing the aforementioned deposits will be announced. “