blocks larger than 11%, upcoming update

Waiting for news on the rollout of Hydra on Cardano, let’s go back to talking aboutEthereum killer because of an important step forward towards scalability which will go online earlier than expected on the blockchain.

The proposal has arrived directly from IOHKofficial profile of the developers of the project, which announced an update that will have a positive impact on the chain.

Among the novelties, the first concerns the size of individual blocks, which will go from 72 to 80KB with an increase of 11%. The second, on the other hand, will increase the memory unit per transaction of Plutus scripts from 12.5 to 14 million.

Both improvements will take effect starting February 4, 2022, bringing additional resources to the blockchain and its own Smart Contract systemfurthermore improving the capacity and efficiency of the network.

As the team stated, “This adjustment is part of a planned series of network optimizations. Cardano will continue to improve constantly during the year with a series of targeted measures, commensurate their scope with the increase in demand“for growth without any particular stumbling blocks.

Therefore, other innovations are on the horizon for a network that has just ended a record period, crowned with the achievement of 4 years without interruptions on the Cardano network.