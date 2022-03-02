Blockstream CEO Steps Down to Focus on El Salvador’s “Bitcoin Nation-State”

Samson Mow was in charge of the blockchain technology company and for several months has been working on the possible placement of Bitcoin bonds in the country.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the technology company Blockstream, Samson Mow, who worked for that Canadian company for five years, will leave that position to dedicate himself entirely to the adoption of what he calls “Bitcoin nation-state” the project in the one that has been advising the government of Nayib Bukele.

“Today is my last day with @Blockstream. It’s been a great adventure working with @adam3us (Adam Back) for the last 5 years and together we’ve accomplished a lot from sidechains to mining to satellites. What’s next? I plan to focus on #Bitcoin nation-state adoption!” Mow wrote on his official Twitter account.

Mow is the one who has advised the Bukele government in recent months in order to place the Bitcoin bonds, which are supposed to be launched on March 15 with the aim of achieving financing of $1.5 billion. Mow became known in November of last year, when he and Bukele announced the construction of “Bitcoin City” and the launch of Bitcoin bonds, at the close of Bitcoin Week.

Company that will issue Bitcoin bonds announces new law on digital currencies in El Salvador

“With everything happening at the speed of light in El Salvador, and more and more countries interested in adopting #Bitcoin, I discovered that my time each day was no longer enough,” he explained this Tuesday in a Twitter thread that talks about his reasons. to leave the company.

Since last year Mow has been one of the bitcoiners closest to Bukele and who, along with other cryptocurrency enthusiasts such as Max Keizer and his wife Stacy Herbert, has toured the country. On one occasion, the government provided helicopters for bitcoiners to visit Conchagua, in La Unión, where the “Bitcoin City” is to be built. They have also been seen as special guests in the plenary sessions of the Legislative Assembly and have met with the Minister of Finance, Alejandro Zelaya.

It was Mow who announced last January that the Government is working on a Digital Securities Law, a legal tool that would regulate the placement of Bitcoin bonds.

Mow participated together with Bukele in the closing of Bitcoin Week last November, an event in which the construction of the Bitcoin city was also announced. Photo: Twitter / Press Secretariat of the Presidency

Who is Samson Mow?

According to the specialized cryptocurrency medium, Criptonoticias, Samson Mow is a video game developer who led the product launches and expansion of important companies in this niche such as Ubisoft.

In 2017 he joined Blockstream as Head of Strategy. “This company is one of the best known in the Bitcoin ecosystem, having developed products such as the Liquid secondary network, the Blockstream Satellite, or the Lightning network software client, c-lightning,” says Criptonoticias.

