Blockstream raises $ 210 million for ASIC mining Bitcoin

Blockstream announced today that it has raised $ 210 million with the aim of expanding their investment in the mining of Bitcoin. In this way, the Canadian firm of Adam Back has now achieved a valuation of ben 3.2 billion dollars.

The investment in Blockstream

Among the investors to have participated in this round of Series B we also find the English investment fund Baillie Gifford And iFinex, the company behind the Bitfinex exchange and the stablecoin Tether (USDt, Gold and EURt).

A spokesperson for Baillie Gifford he has declared:

“Baillie Gifford is committed to supporting growing companies in their early stages. We have tremendous respect for Blockstream’s founders and management team, and we believe its settlement network for bitcoin-based assets and assets has the potential to transform the design and operation of capital markets. “

In addition to this investment, Blockstream also announced today the acquisition of Spondoolies, company that produces ASICs, which are the most popular machines for mining.

Own Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, explained:

“Blockstream is bringing the Spondoolies team on board and acquiring their IP to launch the world’s first enterprise-class miner next year. The Spondoolies team’s pedigree in Bitcoin ASIC design and engineering complements our enterprise-class mining infrastructure and will accelerate our continued expansion and decentralization of the Bitcoin mining space. “

Blockstream and Bitcoin mining

Blockstream is one of the longest-running and best-known companies dealing with Bitcoin and its blockchain. In addition to dealing with mining, Blockstream also designed the sidechain of Liquid and the Green wallet.

In any case, as regards Blockstream’s commitment to mining, already at the end of June Square had invested $ 5 million in Bitcoin mining in a project together with Blockstream. In fact, nin the official announcement it said that the two companies had decided to collaborate to build one in the US open source bitcoin mining facility and solar energy to undermine the new BTCs in an ecological way and with a low environmental impact.

At the end of last March, however, Blockstream had also launched one Security Token Offering (STO) to sell the tokens BMN, connected to the hashrate produced by the Bitcoin miners working within the Blockstream company. In this way, investors would only have to buy the token and wait for the earnings, instead of having to mine themselves and having to buy the expensive equipment needed to do so.

The profitability of Bitcoin mining

In the last three weeks, the revenues from bitcoin mining have grown significantly.

In fact, a recent report released by Glassnode reads that over the past two months hashrate increased by about 25% from the lows, suggesting that it is back online with computing power equivalent to around 12.5% ​​of the miners affected.

Such growth helps miners to be able to reduce the amount of BTC they have to sell to finance their business and this could therefore have a beneficial effect on the bitcoin price itself.