Blog: FMJ – Bloodshed show: it’s the worst Milan of the year

Full Milan Jacket – 14th matchday of Serie A

Milan Sassuolo 1-3 (Romagnoli 21 ‘, Scamacca 24’, own goal Kjaer 33 ‘, Berardi 66’)

“Bad day”? The weather was sunny!

Puah ugh! It was terrible. Bad day, right? Noooo! No. Milan-Sassuolo is a colossal team catastrophe, but never be written as a “bad day”!

And this is because, at least initially, the máat Pythagorean, that is the order and sense of justice that characterizes this world of ours, it seemed to flow also between our ranks: the lines were compact enough, ours knew how to find each other and obtained depth in the last meters of the field, good storylines in the script and some offside with Ibrahimović guilty, who, however, benefited his teammates department. Rossoneri foot met Rossoneri foot, there was no secret from Maignan to Ibrahimović. They could be trusted. On the corner a quick blow from Romagnoli anticipated everyone, bagging the 1-0. But what bad day? The weather was sunny! Bakayoko grinded, that Perry Mason of Bennacer dribbled all peacefully, Leao smashed walls on the left side and the children enjoyed strawberry, stracciatella and chocolate flavored ice creams. They were twenty four minutes of a playful and carefree competition.

Blackout.

The Other Bakayoko approaches the light switch, Raspadori immediately comes out and takes away the ball and match: a loot more precious than Pandora’s Box and even better assorted. Scamacca ball, meters and meters of space to see the goal. No fog. Practically that black-green Romanaccio Scamacca explodes the most perfect shot in the history of Man: conceivable goal, unthinkable torpedo. One by one, mighty slap to the crossbar that Jack Nicholson from the Chinatown finale would get jealous of and groan of the net. Maignan with his breath out.

Scamacca’s goal in itself would not be a problem. It is all solvable. Dozens of positive results can be built. Yet Milan, as for some principle of metampsychosis (therefore still a Pythagorean idea), identifies with the crossbar of Maignan and feels that slap of Scamacca. And it doesn’t come out anymore. There will be no more Light. Total blackout.

Bakayoko scratches badly, Bennacer starts to chase his opponents continuously, Leao loses any duel and measure, the children whimper and cry.

From that point on, it’s really very easy to analyze the race. Milan have not understood anything anymore! But nothing at all. It is not a “bad day”, we started running and after twenty-four minutes we started chasing our opponents. That they didn’t make us understand anything anymore. Sassuolo is not a type of team that squats in the penalty area, rather it challenges you the first passes under construction with midfielders or attackers. It is true that Fortuna was not arm in arm with us at minute 33 ‘, Scamacca is inexplicably left alone on a corner: it is an excellent trap set up by Sassuolo on a corner, the number 91 hits well and Maignan responds with his foot … on Kjaer, and it’s goal. Here on the last consonants encountered the Misfortune, but ours have all let themselves be attracted by the ball inserted towards the goal, they have not seized the moment of separation that led Scamacca to the conclusion. Two to one still guilty. At the end of the first half there were still great hopes, perhaps to completely turn the game around like against Verona.

Second half? Messias and Kessie … And instead Milan does nothing. Indeed, nothing no: far worse than the first fraction. In the median, discouragement grows, someone on the flanks plays the “Invisible Man”, in front nothing is achieved. Ahead you can’t see the horizon. It is truly tremendous: Sassuolo cradles the game, delights in a maneuver that swings side by side. Nothing good from Milan, they run after their opponents.

Reasons? The Champions League that engages or the many races? There is no such alibi in the face of such a dismal evidence. The absent and the training changes, is it Pioli’s fault? No. This really isn’t. In the eleven deployed I’m on the side of Pioli. The coach has to give Florenzi and Bakayoko minutes! They were bought and as bad as they played yesterday, it was up to them to fare. And if they didn’t “do it”, sure that it will not be Pioli’s fault if they turned out to be behind the most logical expectations. But they were bought and it was up to them.

The fault of Pioli, as it is of the team lies elsewhere: lose meters after meters and end up leaving the game: knock knock. Who is? Milan is not there. We have lost meters, first of all because we have not taken meters. And Sassuolo of course with the passion for the game is a team that takes meters. Too many, many, many, infinite errors in the first phase of the game. Silly mistakes. And weak balls, slow, too little strength. Milan did not get up, in front there was a Sassuolo who was waiting for nothing but to find the ball in the first meters of the field occupied by Milan. Then, Milan very inaccurate. And call it inexplicable if, then, we have totally exited the race. Because ours were overwhelmed, they could not argue against the opponent’s attempts and were gently accompanied to the mat. But they no longer got up, they wandered and ran after a superior opponent. AC Milan did not get meters, did not occupy the last meters and was rubbed during the construction phase. There is no change and there is no field that can awaken an inconsistent, tormented and compliant Milan. Incomprehensible: there is no fire inside, the strength of trust is lacking.

The epilogue of the match, of course, will continue even sadder: Matheus Henrique, Berardi and Frattesi will come out exalted in the games. Florenzi is weak and unprepared, really really bad him, instead Saelemaekers multiplies the touches in the delicate areas of the field instead of hurrying up, Wave Leao seems to be the unconscious version of last year, Kessie loses duels, Kjaer and Tonali try to limit the damage: yet they don’t float.

Berardi’s goal in the 66th minute is perhaps the most horrendous of the goals conceded by Milan in the Pioli era. I can’t even relate to that replay. How many, too many individual errors. Just moving the ball was enough not to make us hostile to the opponent’s dribbles. And, on that feint of Mimmo Berardi, Romagnoli completes the last act of a goal granguignolesca. Our captain stumbles while Berardi changes side passing and cold Maignan very close, under his legs. The worst goal conceded of the Pioli era is shown by the worst Milan 2021/22. They are all to be rejected.

Shortly after, Romagnoli will re-stumble. But this time, after having overwhelmed Defrel for a corridor of the field, he will leave the scene, 77 minutes. Sadness, sadness! Sacrosanct red card for foul from last man. I do not forget Hernandez, pardoned in front of a second yellow card for a little push on Frattesi. Milan ends the game. To the wreckage.

There were three points of duty, against a well-established Sassuolo, yes, but imperative points. Disaster: we find Inter at one point, and Napoli in the period of difficult races bypasses Milan races without big names, adding three lengths of distance. Milan Sassuolo 1-3: but what a bad day!

The first half signals a blackout, but the second is a bloody upside.

The report cards

Carpenter bee, Maignan 5.5

Palladio, Florenzi 4.5 (Prince Grifone, Pellegri s v.)

The lightouse, Kjaer 5.5

Enjoy your meal, Romagnoli 4.5

Theo Van Gogh, Hernandez 5

The Other, Bakayoko 5 (Apedemak, Kessie 4.5)

Perry Mason, Bennacer 5.5 (Phaedrus, Tonali 5.5)

June breeze, Saelemaekers 5 (Kalulu sv)

Alegría, Diaz 5 (Arroz and pedras, Messias 5.5)

Wave, Leao 5

The Lion King, Ibrahimović 5

Coach, Stefano Pioli 5

Damiano Fallerini



