Blond hair: Selena Gomez’s transformation

An irresistible temptation

THE blond hair they seem to be a new one must in and around Hollywood. After Billie Eilish, the last to yield was Selena Gomez. On the profile of Rare Beauty – her beauty brand – the singer amazed fans with a radical transformation. A platinum blonde hair.

This was to be expected. THE blond hair they are the most exquisite temptation of spring 2021. The same Selena Gomez, in fact, he had revealed that he wanted to change color last February, during a live Instagram. Certainly a courageous choice, especially for one brunette natural.

The reaction of the fans? Ecstatic, ça it goes without saying. Her brand new platinum hair, in fact, immediately earned a Selena Gomez the nickname from Blondelena. And if it sounds like a déjà vu, you are right: the singer had already experimented with blond in 2017.

Blond hair: Selena Gomez’s new look

The genius behind the new ones Selena Gomez blonde hair is that of Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri. For the singer, the hairstylist have created a truly unique shade of blonde, perfectly balanced between warm and cold tones. And completed by shadow roots textbook, of course.

A perfect shade for blackberries who want to experiment with blond hair during the’summer 2021. To get this look, Nikki Lee tells on Instagram, it took about 8 hours and over 200 foils. The result is perfect bleaching with a healthy and shiny appearance. Thanks to an excellent hair toning, there is a bet.

Loading... Advertisements

How to take care of color at home for gods Selena Gomez blonde hair? With one anti-yellow shampoo to be used every three washes and with a leave-in conditioner to keep the lengths nourished and shiny. Word of Nikki Lee.

Discover in the gallery the brunettes who have chosen to give blond hair a chance.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION