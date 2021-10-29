Blond hair: the trendy shades of autumn 2021

C.he is natural or dyed, blonde hair remains a must even in autumn. Loved by many women who choose them for a revolutionary “makeover”, as the model recently did Vittoria Ceretti and the actress Miriam Leone (for set needs, ed) or marry them forever, like true “blonde inside”. What shades await us for the winter?

Biondi: autumn 2021 wants them cold. Like Vittoria Ceretti and Anya-Taylor

The autumn-winter 2021 blond will be above all cold. Bright colors obtained with increasingly performing techniques that allow you to obtain the right shade in full respect of the hair.

“L’Icy Blonde remains one of the most requested shades, but among the youngest, top models and celebrities in the first place, the trend is to veer towards a more neutral blonde or even yellow, as in the case of Billie Eilish’s retro Hollywood blonde, ”she explains Emanuele Temperini, Creative Director of Toni & Guy.

Among the proposals of the brand there is Golden Harvest, a blond that blends various shades, ranging from white to silver, with a touch of beige. «The basic idea is to instill a feeling of calm and positive energy: it is aalternative to traditional ice blonde and it is similar to what lights up Anya Taylor Joy », concludes the hair stylist.

Cold autumn blondes in the salon, from vanilla to ice

The autumn shades proposed by Wella Mitù in the “Prologue-Interaction“ 2021-2022, as they are “icy”; glacial, those of Framesi in the new collection Fluid Marble Color. The “futuristic” blond, for example, is almost white and draws inspiration from an evanescent and rarefied atmosphere. Ideal for a woman who is not afraid to get involved, it is perfect on diaphanous and lunar complexions.

Warm, golden blondes, like Nicole Kidman

No.the warm shades are not lacking, for those who dream of a more natural hair look. Resist i balayage, that give the hair a nice movement and give the best with more important lengths, and the golden blond, also with roots in evidence: they are the so-called “shadow roots “, exploded last spring and still on the crest of the wave.

Famous examples? Chiara Ferragni, champagne, Rosie Huntinghton-Whiteley and Gisele, golden, Nicole Kidman, blond with a natural reddish undertone, therefore warm.

Warm blondes in the salon, from champagne to topaz

In home Davines, for example, blond is above all synonymous with natural. Studying the way the sunlight hits the hair, the Artistic Director Tom Connell created the “Alina” look, which enhances the lightness of the hair, with a deeper color on the front and more nuanced towards the back. Further tones of champagne and topaz blond, combined with casual waves, make this look chic and sophisticated.

Warm but luminous the blond proposed by Franck Provost for the autumn season. Thanks to the exclusive technique “Balayage 2 Ors“, Performed on thin and thick locks along the entire length and accentuated on the tips. The hair thus glows with an intense and perfectly shaded color.

Finally, to enhance each nuance, “Diamond” is used, top coat effect technique that enhances the brightness of the locks with cold and ultra-bright reflections. The hair look conquers a beautiful overall depth.

Out of the box: the blonde rosé. Kristen Stewart style

Indola launches the nude rosé: it is a blond with light pink shades that frame the face and add a modern twist to the whole look.

Perfect with a medium cut, the nude rosé it is obtained with the “strobing” technique, which allows you to create the right brightness and maximum customization based on the shape of the face.

All that remains is to look for your own nuance of the heart, drawing inspiration from celebs or the new season collections.

