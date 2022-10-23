Blond | OnCubaNews
Anne is Marilyn. It’s her.
It’s Monroe revived.
Ana de Armas: the Diva.
Ana de Armas: the star.
Anne is Marilyn. The beauty.
The immortal sex symbol.
Platinum blonde. Strut
of the desires of others.
Hips. Neckline. Breasts.
sensual intelligence.
Marilyn was born in Havana.
He studied art at the ENA.
She was a pioneer and a good girl.
It was blondely Cuban.
Norma Jeane suddenly wins
some tropical air that does not feel so bad
as some people believed.
Norma Jeane is different
to the real Norma Jeane.
Ana-Marilyn walks
with her skirt up.
Billy Wilder does nothing.
Nobody blames him.
Ana-Marilyn dominates
the flashes, the red carpet.
Ana-Marilyn craves
to be beautiful and it is.
Elegance. splendor
Life and death. Paradox.
What if Blonde. What if abuse.
What if Dominik and sex.
What if Joyce Carol Oates and the nexus
with fiction. that there was a use
excessive and inconclusive and disrespectful to her.
That the star has been outshone
and has been re-victimized.
Certain. But they have not succeeded
“un-arm” it. Ana stands out.
Ana-Marilyn I love it.
Ana-Marilyn sublime.
Believable when he moans.
Believable when he sings.
Ana-Marilyn raises
passions wherever it goes.
Ana-Marilyn is
leaving rivers of ink
A different Norma Jeane.
Miss Monroe? Already!
Elijah Kazan? Marlon Brando?
Kennedy? Miller? Sintra?
In the psychiatrist’s queue
their ghosts conversing.
Males of nefarious love.
Little men with flat souls.
Hollywood. Berlin. Havana.
Tony Curtis? Joe DiMaggio?
The past was a trial.
Clap your hands, damn it, it’s Ana.
It is Ana de Armas. Anita.
The young Cuban actress.
Marilyn’s name is Anna.
Monroe is “the Cuban girl”.
A myth, between cuita and cuita.
A myth where there are.
A young myth that explodes
in the eyes of the people.
It is Marilyn imposing.
It is Cuba on full screen.
Marilyn de Armas take.
Marilyn de Armas, flirtatious.
Marilyn de Armas, silhouette
and amazing face.
Marilyn de Armas, the star.
Celluloid. Frame.
Marilyn de Armas. Fame.
Misfortune. Sex. Suicide.
Or rather slow homicide
tissue between plot and drama?
The scandal doesn’t matter
nor divided opinion.
Marilyn came back to life.
Death in the end was short.
Netflix-Hollywood reports
that the alarms have gone off
but they did not spoil the karmas
the flash-clap-click party.
It only matters, oh, Dominic,
the performance of Ana de Armas.
Blonde opens in Europe.
The public standing. Ovation.
14 minutes are
few. Let’s raise the glass.
Ana-Marilyn without clothes
or with clothes triumphs, wins.
Ana de Armas the Cuban
Now she is blonde, fragile, dual.
Ana de Armas is already worldwide.
Blonde premiered in Havana.