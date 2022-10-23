Blond | OnCubaNews

Anne is Marilyn. It’s her.

It’s Monroe revived.

Ana de Armas: the Diva.

Ana de Armas: the star.

Anne is Marilyn. The beauty.

The immortal sex symbol.

Platinum blonde. Strut

of the desires of others.

Hips. Neckline. Breasts.

sensual intelligence.

Marilyn was born in Havana.

He studied art at the ENA.

She was a pioneer and a good girl.

It was blondely Cuban.

Norma Jeane suddenly wins

some tropical air that does not feel so bad

as some people believed.

Norma Jeane is different

to the real Norma Jeane.

Ana-Marilyn walks

with her skirt up.

Billy Wilder does nothing.

Nobody blames him.

Ana-Marilyn dominates

the flashes, the red carpet.

Ana-Marilyn craves

to be beautiful and it is.

Elegance. splendor

Life and death. Paradox.

What if Blonde. What if abuse.

What if Dominik and sex.

What if Joyce Carol Oates and the nexus

with fiction. that there was a use

excessive and inconclusive and disrespectful to her.

That the star has been outshone

and has been re-victimized.

Certain. But they have not succeeded

“un-arm” it. Ana stands out.

Ana-Marilyn I love it.

Ana-Marilyn sublime.

Believable when he moans.

Believable when he sings.

Ana-Marilyn raises

passions wherever it goes.

Ana-Marilyn is

leaving rivers of ink

A different Norma Jeane.

Miss Monroe? Already!

Elijah Kazan? Marlon Brando?

Kennedy? Miller? Sintra?

In the psychiatrist’s queue

their ghosts conversing.

Males of nefarious love.

Little men with flat souls.

Hollywood. Berlin. Havana.

Tony Curtis? Joe DiMaggio?

The past was a trial.

Clap your hands, damn it, it’s Ana.

It is Ana de Armas. Anita.

The young Cuban actress.

Marilyn’s name is Anna.

Monroe is “the Cuban girl”.

A myth, between cuita and cuita.

A myth where there are.

A young myth that explodes

in the eyes of the people.

It is Marilyn imposing.

It is Cuba on full screen.

Marilyn de Armas take.

Marilyn de Armas, flirtatious.

Marilyn de Armas, silhouette

and amazing face.

Marilyn de Armas, the star.

Celluloid. Frame.

Marilyn de Armas. Fame.

Misfortune. Sex. Suicide.

Or rather slow homicide

tissue between plot and drama?

The scandal doesn’t matter

nor divided opinion.

Marilyn came back to life.

Death in the end was short.

Netflix-Hollywood reports

that the alarms have gone off

but they did not spoil the karmas

the flash-clap-click party.

It only matters, oh, Dominic,

the performance of Ana de Armas.

Blonde opens in Europe.

The public standing. Ovation.

14 minutes are

few. Let’s raise the glass.

Ana-Marilyn without clothes

or with clothes triumphs, wins.

Ana de Armas the Cuban

Now she is blonde, fragile, dual.

Ana de Armas is already worldwide.

Blonde premiered in Havana.