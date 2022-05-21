Blonde: all about Marilyn Monroe’s movie with Ana de Armas

In the photos captured on the set, the actress can be seen completely changed wearing the unmistakable hairstyle that became the characteristic hallmark of Marilyn Monroe throughout his career. Before becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Marilyn had to change her hairstyle and hair color (many actresses did similar things to fit the beauty stereotype of the time) and it is that hairstyle that gives her the title to the novel and the film.

The images do not give much context, the actress is simply seen walking around the set with a robe that covers her wardrobe, but showing the new look that helped her transform into Monroe.

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates desde.

What is Blonde all about?

Supposedly, the film shows the best and worst moments of the life of Marilyn Monroe, but it is not known if it is known until what point in his life he arrives, if he is going to explore the time he spent in a mental hospital and his death by overdose when he was at the peak of his career, but, it is likely that he will do a complete tour of her life focusing on the most important moments that marked her and popular culture (such as her serenade to John F. Kennedy, the famous scene with the white dress and the filming of her latest movie, The Misfits).

Before Ana de Armas, it was rumored that Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts (who is already filming the Game of Thrones prequel) were the strongest candidates to play the actress who was and still is a sex symbol, but, in June, the Cuban shared a photo on her account that seemed to confirm that the paper was for her.

Why has it caused so much controversy?

The film caused controversy because it touches on the darkest moments in Monroe’s life and there were fears that it would be too scandalous or reduce the actress to a sexual object, as it did during her lifetime.

In interview with vulturethe director said that: “It’s a movie that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it’s as simple as people want to see it. There’s something about it that offends everyone.”

“I think given the choice, I’d rather go see the NC-17 version of the story of Marilyn Monroe. Because we know his life was on the line, clearly, from the way he ended up. Do you want to see the version with warts and all or do you want to see the sanitized version?” she added.

Here, the story will be told raw and without hiding details or problems, seeking to give a more realistic and accurate version of what happened to the actress.