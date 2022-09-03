Blonde: Ana de Armas does not understand why she received an adult rating

Blonde is one of the most anticipated films of the year and we will soon know whether or not Ana de Armas will be one of the strong contenders for next year’s Oscar for Best Actress. As usual, these recognitions have a particular taste for performances that are based on real people and if the lives of these figures were full of controversy, it is even better. In addition, the actress has proven her talent on several occasions and here a particular boost for her career can be marked. The big problem is that the premiere of Blonde it is being approached from other aspects and for the protagonist the classification itself is an error that can harm the film.

The book on which the film is based, written by Joyce Carol Oates, has been in circulation for years. Some even believe that it is her best work, so any possible controversy should start here and, indeed, it happened when it was first published. The critics accepted the story well, but the author’s idea put on the table the constant debate about taking advantage of an icon. Oates always defended that what she really wanted to achieve with the text was to defend the true image of Marilyn Monroe, the one that was overshadowed by the abuses of Hollywood and the personal problems of the artist.

Director Andrew Dominik also understood this need, not to reveal the actress’s intimate secrets but to reveal the true personality of someone who always presented herself with a mask to survive the system. With this attention, the creator spent a lot of time searching for the perfect actress, and the role fell to Anne of Armswho became very popular thanks to titles like Entre Navajas and Secretos – 100% and No time to die – 83%. The actress spent a lot of time perfecting her tone of voice and her movements to do justice to Monroe, as well as matching her experience in the hair and makeup chair with the process followed by the protagonist of One Eve and Two Adams. 96% every time I woke up to a new day.

All this began to generate an interest in the film, and long before seeing a trailer it was already said that Anne of Arms It would be nominated for several awards, something that was reaffirmed with the leaks of the first images from the film set. Unfortunately, rumors soon began to spread about the story itself and the events it would portray. There was talk of an explicit sex scene and one involving sexual assault, reason enough to give it an adult rating, being the first on Netflix to obtain it.

The matter became a real scandal when there was talk of potential censorship, which Dominik always denied, and increased when many people complained that the very idea of ​​exploiting Monroe’s intimate life and suffering in another film was nothing more than a sexist excuse to promote morbidity. Within all this, the Anne of Arms has a very specific stance that he shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if Blonde Whether or not it was as explicit as it was said, she replied:

I didn’t understand why that happened [la clasificación para adultos]. I can list you a series of shows or movies that are much more explicit and with much more sexual content than Blonde. But to tell this story it was important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way she did. It needed to be explained. All [en el elenco] they knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.

For many critics, the key to Blonde It will not be whether or not he recounts lurid and unpleasant passages from the private life of Marilyn Monroebut whether it is done with a genuine feminist perspective or not. Joyce Carol Oates He has already seen the final cut and considers that this goal has been more than achieved, but it will be the public who will have the last word on that when the film finally premieres on Netflix on September 16.

