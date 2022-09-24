blonde and slim, the star launches the “catsuit” trend for Dolce & Gabbana

There “catsuit” or cat costume in French is a skin-tight jumpsuit, like a second skin. Integral or partial, it is an outfit that is both very sexy and comfortable. It was at Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week that this one-piece look resurfaced. It is a very sensual garment, which Kim Kardashian wears wonderfully.

The businesswoman and influencer was in Milan for the fashion week. Kim Kardashian was spotted on the streets of the Italian city wearing a signature black ‘catsuit’ Dolce & Gabbana. According News 24, she appeared to be leaving the offices of the fashion house. The jumpsuit suited her perfectly, refining her silhouette, while highlighting her generous curves. The star seems to have lost a lot of weight recently.

The black jumpsuit studded with precious stones of Kim Kardashian

This famous Dolce & Gabbana “catsuit” is black and dotted with oversized gemstones on the sleeves. To complete her luxury cat look and accompany her new jumpsuit, Kim Kardashian had accessories. She wore a pair of gloves and second-skin heeled boots, all as dark as her catsuit. Other silver and shiny stones on XXL rings also covered some of his fingers.

The star of Hulu had a whole new look. Kim Kardashian has, in fact, changed haircut and hair color. Her platinum blonde hair is lighter than before. She also added a touch of volume and luscious curls to its lengths. This style gives her a false air of Marilyn Monroe.

This whole look is no coincidence, since Kanye West’s wife has a new partnership with the Dolce & Gabbana brand. We learned about it on his Instagram account last Wednesday. The star posted a great black and white video, featuring her exiting a private jet. Upon exiting the plane, she accepts flowers as she walks past paparazzi, before continuing on her way with great confidence.

Also read:

Kim Kardashian as Marilyn Monroe for Dolce & Gabbana

In this first video, she wears a bra and skirt combo with a coat over his shoulders. Sunglasses and an oversized cross necklace complete her style. In the caption, we can read “Goodbye Milano”. This publication was only a first announcement, since Kim Kardashian published another in the same theme the next day.

In the second video: “An aperitif before the parade”, we see her eating a slice of pizza in a rather seductive way. Window open, she struts around in the seat of a limo while dozens of paparazzi machine-gun her. Both videos end with the hashtag #CiaoKim. They announce the Milan Fashion Week Dolce & Gabbana show which will take place tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. CEST. Kardashian’s two Instagram videos were co-posted by the fashion house.