Blonde: criticism of Ana de Armas for her accent when playing Marilyn Monroe in the biopic (and what those who defend her say)

3 August 2022

There are still weeks to go before it opens. Blondebut the movie based on a book about Marilyn Monroe, directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas is already generating controversy.

And not because of the resemblance or not of the Cuban-Spanish actress with one of the greatest icons of American cinema of all time, but because of her accent.

After the trailer came to light last week, some voices on social media lashed out at De Armas for both a voice that, they say, does not resemble to that of the protagonist of “The temptation lives upstairs” as if by a pronunciation which seems inappropriate.

“I know the movie isn’t out yet but Blonde starring Ana de Armas looks amazing and the scenes give me goosebumps but I know y’all still hear her accent…and it’s STRONG you know? I’m surprised they thought that sounds like Marilyn because she literally doesn’t. Does she look like her? Yeah,” one Twitter user wrote Thursday.

The criticisms have been refuted on the social network by other users who do not seem to be bothered by the actress’s accent and who have accused the haters of intolerance and xenophobia.

Some point to the history of American actors who did not exactly nail the accent when playing characters from other countries.

“Ana de Armas’ terrible American accent in Blonde is revenge for Al Pacino’s terrible Cuban accent in Scarface“, commented another user on Twitter last Thursday.

“Very high bar”

While the former “Bond girl” has yet to react to the criticism, her defenders are not just social media users.

the signature Authentic Brands Group (ABG)owner of the image rights of “the blonde bombshell”, whose death marks 60 years this week, has also come out in his defense.

Marilyn is a Yosingular icon of Hollywood and pop culture that transcends generations and history,” Marc Rosen, president of ABG Entertainment, told the magazine on Monday. Variety.

“Any actress who plays that role knows that the bar is set very high. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great choice, because she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.“.

ABG has not been involved in the production of Blonde.

Brad Pittwhose company Plan B has co-produced the film, has also supported De Armas.

On Monday afternoon, during the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film as an actor, Bullet Trainhad nothing but praise for the star of gray man Y No Time to Dieto whom he attributed Blonde will finally take flight.

“We’ve been working on it for 10 years. [con su productora]. But it was not until we found Ana that we were able to advance to the finish line. It’s great in it,” the actor and producer said on the talk show Entertainment Tonight on Monday itself, highlighting how difficult it is to play someone of such caliber.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic "Blonde" alongside Adrien Brody, who plays the writer Arthur Miller, who was her third husband.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, which will be held from August 31 to September 10 in the Italian city.

and it will be available on Netflix starting September 28.

The trailer, in black and white and in color, includes some of Marilyn’s most emblematic moments and looks, such as the semi-transparent dress with which she sang “Happy Birthday” to President Kennedy, and shows characters such as her third husband , the writer Arthur Miller.

While it sounds in the background Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friendsthe song from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” platinum blonde, lipsticked De Armas answers the question of how she got her start making movies: “I guess they found me out.”

“I know I’m supposed to get used to it, but I just can’t. I’ve played Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe, Marilyn Monroe.”

“I can’t face doing any more Marilyn Monroe scenes. Marilyn Monroe doesn’t exist. When I walk out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jean,” her real name.