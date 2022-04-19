Blonde director says his movie is like Citizen Kane and Raging Bull had a daughter

Blonde has been on the lookout since it was announced that she would be starring Ana de Armas, and even more so when the first images of the actress impersonating Marilyn Monroe began to leak. Until now, there have been different versions of the life of the Hollywood icon, such as My Week with Marilyn – 84% starring Michelle Williams and directed by Simon Curtis, as well as three lesser-known versions, documentaries and even miniseries.

To talk about Marilyn it is necessary to show pain and drama for the life that the actress of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes faced – 98%, love affairs, addictions, mental illnesses, and a tough childhood. Yet rarely has her world been explored in the most honest way. Now, with the version proposed by Andrew Dominik, the director promises to explore the darker side of his story, and has even spoken of an NC-17 rating.

Despite its delay in terms of the premiere, the filmmaker has been responsible for maintaining interest by revealing little by little what path his version of the story is going to take, and in his most recent interviews he began to share more details regarding to the plot and its tone, especially since it is a story already told, but seen from a different perspective. Below, you can read a bit of what Dominik shared during his interview with Collider.

Blonde is a movie for all the unloved children in the world. It’s like Citizen Kane and Raging Bull have a daughter. […] The whole idea of ​​Blonde was to detail a children’s drama and then show how that drama divides adults into a public one and a private one. And how the adult sees the world through the lens of that childhood drama, and it’s kind of a story of a person whose rational image of the world is overwhelmed by her unconscious, and it uses the iconography of Marilyn Monroe.

On the other hand, the also director of Mindhunter – 94% pointed out that throughout the film they used iconic images of the actress, such as scenes from some of her films, photographs and even her presence before the press. However, the meaning of all these moments will take a turn when the audience witnesses what the singer was also experiencing at that particular moment, and the emotional darkness she was facing.

Andrew Dominic He commented that the true protagonist of his film is the unconscious and how it can disturb the life of someone and those around him.

It’s kind of like an unwanted girl who becomes the most wanted woman in the world and has to deal with all the desire. [y la atención] heading towards her, and how confusing that is. It’s kind of a nightmare. It’s about being in a car with no brakes. It just goes faster and faster.

Without a doubt, this has been the most complicated film for the director in many ways, but it will also be the film, in his filmography, that will give the most to talk about. In fact, comparing her to icons like Citizen Kane – 100% or Raging Bull – 98% could be a double-edged sword, but the director has been sure enough of it, and hopes to take it to the Venice Film Festival. Blonde It’s coming straight to Netflix.