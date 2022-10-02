“’Blonde’ fetishizes female pain”

Before the movie ‘Blonde’, a ‘biopic’ about the life of Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas, was released, we already imagined that it would have a great worldwide impact. The expectation created during the weeks of promotion caused a barrage of opinions and criticism even without having seen the film yet. And now, once ‘Blonde’ hung on the Netflix billboard, the comments about it have not ceased in the last week. In fact, internationally known faces are also talking about the ‘film’, and some, like Emily Ratajkowski disagrees with the values ​​that ‘Blonde’ conveys.

The model has used her TikTok account to publicize her opinion about the film starring Ana de Armas and claims to be pissed off despite the fact that he has not seen the film and, according to his account, he does not intend to do so either. “I am not surprised to hear that it is another film that fetishizes female pain, even in death”, Emily Ratajkowski told her followers.

Mentioning the collective fascination with Amy Winehouse, Britney Spears and the death of Lady Di as specific cases, Ratajkowski stated that, as a society, “we love to fetishize female pain… We obsess over dead girls and serial killers.” In addition, he confessed to having learned to fetishize his own pain and damage in his life, explaining that his problems “feel like something that can be taken care of” and assured that we see a “fucked up girl” as “something sexy”.

Emily Ratajkowski has the need for all this to change and has proposed something about it: “I think we all have to be a little more pissed off. 2022, baby, it’s my whore time. I believe that We should all be in our bitch era.”

