Blonde: From Ana de Armas to Marilyn Monroe: three hours of daily preparation | Entertainment

Cuban-Spanish actress Anne of Armsimpresses with its characterization of Marilyn Monroe for the ‘bioepic’ Blondea drama inspired by the life of the star of the 50s and 60s, which is also based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

Netflix has revealed the first images of Ana de Armas characterized as Marilyn Monroe and their resemblance is impressive.

“I pass two and a half to three hours doing hair and makeup each morning of the 47 days of filming before arriving on set to work on a series of emotionally harrowing scenes”, mentions the platform in its production notes.

The film will have its long-awaited premierel September 23 on the streaming platform, and has not been spared from criticism for its scenes that deal with sexuality and violence, very common characteristics in the life of the iconic blonde actress.

Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, it will also have the participation of Adrian Brody as Arthur Miller; Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio; Julianne Nicholson who plays Gladys Pearl Baker and Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy, the latter who allegedly had a relationship with Monroe.

The biographical film began its recordings in 2019 and could only finish until July 2021.

Ana de Armas has participated in films like blade runner 2049 and more recently in deep waterthe film in which he co-stars with his ex-partner Ben Affleck, with whom he had a relationship in 2019.