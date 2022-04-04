Blonde hair: 15 celebrities who have gone platinum and will inspire you

Change to platinum blonde, revolutionary decision?

The last in order of appearance to release this hair color en Eiza González, the Mexican actress who appeared at the premiere of the film Ambulance in London, in which she stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, wore a new look that has revolutionized her image.

platinum blonde, the new trendy colorwas created for the star by Christian Wood and John Clark, famous hairdressers and colorists for celebrities like Jessica Chastain, winner of the Oscar for best leading actress a few days ago.

But also Gigi Hadid, she turned her own style upside down by dyeing her hair a icy blond that undoubtedly made an impact on the catwalk of the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 show. That is why this duo is highly requested and has marked this trend for next summer. In fact, many are already choosing to dye their hair platinum.

among the great stars fans of this color there is undoubtedly Lady Gaga who always returns, after a few bumps in the road, to its most iconic color, even right after she shed her Patrizia Reggiani suit at The House of Gucci. Or Kristen McMenamy, who has always been very blonde almost reaching white, the perfect color for her diaphanous skin.

Emma Stone, Taylor Swift, but also Vittoria Ceretti and Kristen Stewart, going through Charlize Theron and Billie Eilish, there are many stars who have reached the platinum blonde color. Why not try it?

Article originally published by Vogue Italia. Adapted by Monica Silveti