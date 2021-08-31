Blonde hair: Katy Perry on vacation, platinum blonde and regrowth

THEn these days a very famous platinum hair is wandering around Venice. AND Katy Perry, on a romantic and casual vacation with partner Orlando Bloom. But between a spritz and a gondola ride i blond hair require some attention, the queen of quick-change looks teaches.

Blonde hair in summer according to Katy Perry

Summer has arrived and Katy Perry takes the moment to fly to Venice with Orlando Bloom. Paparazzate between the streets and canals, the two stars enjoy their holiday in casual and effortless style. Yet the 36-year-old singer’s look is by no means scruffy, she knows the art of making the most of it platinum hair with regrowth.

With Prada’s denim tank top dress and baseball cap, the American star still stands out in the crowd thanks to her unmistakable bombshell tint, with a soft and bright look and kept in order by her typical pop hairstyle.

The maintenance of platinum hair on vacation

As seen from the paparazzi photos, Katy Perry protects the blond hair very clear with his hat, which he takes off just for a quick selfie with his beloved. And although the dark regrowth of one or more centimeters is trendy, she knows well how important it is to keep the hair healthy with compresses and masks that among other things enhance a fundamental detail: the shine.

Famous for chameleon looks and frequent color changes, the star has been relying on the care and advice of the hairstylist for over 15 years Rick Henry. Favorite products in case of blond? Those from Joico’s Defy Damage Pro Series.

In any case, in addition to the specific shampoos and masks for bleached hair that abound on the market, a regenerating and ultra-nourishing product such as theEssence Absolue Nourishing Oil by Shu Uemura. Multi-purpose, no-rinse and suitable for all hair types, it prevents dryness and frizz and also protects against thermal aggression.

