Blonde has a new trailer with Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. When does Rubia premiere? What is the cast?

The actress looks completely camouflaged with the iconic woman of the 20th century.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde.
After Netflix featured a series of iconic images from Marilyn Monroe represented by Anne of Arms as movie posters, this Thursday was the time to release a new trailer for Blonde.

Rubia, as the delivery will be known in Latin America, reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, one of Hollywood’s oldest icons, from her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane to her rise to fame and her love affairs.

the movie promises blur the boundaries between reality and fiction to explore the great contrast between his public and private figuretaking inspiration from Joyce Carol Oates’ best-selling novel.

Andrew Dominik is the conductor on this occasion, also directing other actors such as Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Blonde coming to netflix next September 23but before that it will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Check out the trailer for Blondewith Ana de Armas:

