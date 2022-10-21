blonde in wartime

Blonde has revived Marilyn Monroe, consecrated to Ana de Armas and quickly, the Cuban origin of the actress has unleashed the demand for a pronouncement against Cuba from sordid defenders of freedom who have no qualms about resorting to methods that reproduce totalitarian formulas most despicable.

Blonde, a film with more artistic values ​​than questionable elements, has shown in the controversies it has raised, the remarkable attachment of a part of the earthlings to myths that ratify the illusions to which they have been conditioned about the guarantees of happiness of power. , material wealth, fame and veneration for those beings who achieve it, because as the American Snoder has expressed, it is very difficult to open the way to truths in a world that lives between lies that he revealed.

While in the networks that entangle and the traditional media, which do the same, rivers of comments and criticism run, the lives of Marilyn Monroe and Ana de Armas are put under magnification, almost on a par with the effect caused by the death of the old woman monarch of the United Kingdom, curiously Spaniards cheer the king on his Hispanic day, the UN disagrees with the referendums in favor of Russia but says nothing about the theft of oil and grain from the United States in Syria, the European rulers blame Putin of the lack of heating for the winter, but they admit Biden’s overpricing of the gas that the Russians sell at a better rate, there are protests in every corner of the planet, natural disasters increase and famine is predicted as the next scourge of the world, for To cite just a few examples of this unfortunate, disparate, delusional failed world, Cuba is plagued by a media war, by the most perverse sanctions, by the constant bombardment of the most vulgar, primitive tive, superficial, sordid instigators of the internal confrontation to which they want to add, under their pressure, the protagonist of Cuban origin in the film Blonde, as they have done with other artists.

The repression suffered by artists of Cuban origin in Miami, forced to demonstrate against Cuba due to the number of abject people who have turned their alleged struggle for freedom into a lucrative business, has not been the object of interest of those who have rushed out to try to counteract the declaration of artists, journalists, scientists, intellectuals and professionals in defense of sovereignty and respect for resolving certain internal problems without foreign interference.

It is really unfortunate to see the slavery of many émigré artists, who are not saved by their talent, and to survive in Miami, to find work and try to continue their careers, they have to bow to the persecution of poor devils who have only gained notoriety after undertaking it, in the most vile manner against Cuba, as spokesmen for the worst of the conservative exile community that intends to retake Cuba as a possession for its interests.

That artistic talent, intellectual capacity are not enough for some to understand the difficult framework of the history of a small island facing the greatest power, or worse, that they prefer to surrender to the highest bidder without their presumed sensitivities being altered by the threatens sovereignty, explains barbarities such as preparing for the youngest a story in which bloodthirsty men like Machado and Batista were great men of progress and denying absolutely any success of socialism in Cuba, denying the disastrous effects of the continuous aggression of the United States, festinated, arrogance, cruel when it is known that neither economically nor militarily Cuba is a danger to the superpower, which it has publicly declared, although the courage and resistance not to be bowed down is a bad example for so many enslaved.

Many embarrassing things are read about those who are willing to falsify anything from within to gain credit for visas or at least have an opposition file and despite their enlightened resumes they commune with the scoundrels that come from Miami, with verbal terrorism and They do not apply the critical spirit that they proclaim with the visible inequities in the hate campaigns, they monitor every wrong detail in Cuba but they do not say anything about the horrors that are taking place outside our borders.

Everything is so dirty, that any pretext works until you want to involve even the protagonist of Cuban origin in the movie Blonde in the miserable war.