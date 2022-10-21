“Blonde”, is a film that stands out for Ana de Armas

“Blonde”, the recent production of Netflix Inspired by the life of the legendary Marilyn Monroeis now available on the platform streaming and has given a lot to talk about, although not all the comments have been positive. Written and directed by Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik, this film stars Anne of ArmsAdrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.

The film is an adaptation of the successful novel of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates, and despite being considered a biographical drama, it is actually a reinvention of Monroe’s life. From her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane Mortenson, through her rise to stardom and her romantic entanglements, “Blonde“reframes the boundaries between fact and fiction to explore the widening divide between Marilyn and Norma Jeane.

In other words, the film is a retelling of some of the moments in the life of Marilyn Monroe, but combining real events with fictional events. Dominik, who is known for directing the films “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007) and “Killing Them Softly” (2012), takes advantage of this amalgamation to give the film a very distinctive visual style and even surreal, especially when you consider how he alternates between scenes shot in color with others that are in black and white.

On a technical level, like the rest of the film’s characteristics, there is an inconsistency in terms of quality. There are moments when excellent photography and editing work can be appreciated, for example, when provocative images or sequences appear that are creative and very well done with a level of quality of a cinematographic production that belongs to a movie theater, but these alternate with moments, shots and scenes that look like they came out of a low-budget television production.

This inconsistency is also noticeable in the script. There are scenes that are very well developed, but there are many that are long, boring and can be cut without affecting the plot. Also worth mentioning is the poor handling of secondary character development and on more than one occasion it seems that the movie itself forgets about them and they disappear without explanation. Also, as time jumps are not always handled very well, it is sometimes difficult to understand how much time has passed between one scene and another. Worse yet, this is a movie that takes almost three hours to tell a story that doesn’t justify that length.

Another aspect of “Blonde” What must be highlighted is the controversy it has caused in the media since this film has been accused of having an obvious and excessive message against abortion. This is due to the way some scenes were shot and edited. These sometimes look like they came out of a horror movie or contain obvious and unpleasant details and add moments that are proven never to have happened in the life of Marilyn Monroe. The director has said that he did not intend to include any kind of political message and that it was not his intention to offend anyone.

In general, the performances are very good, but the interpretation of Anne of Arms It is what stands out most of the entire production and is also the main reason to see it. The Cuban actress is the only consistent element throughout the film because every time she comes on the scene, no matter what she’s doing, she’s giving her all and completely transforms into the character. People who saw the first versions of this film complained about the actress’s accent, but this is an issue that has been resolved in post-production. Anyway, “Blonde” is a mediocre film that, despite having an excellent performance, does not deserve a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.