Blonde is the new color adopted by all the stars this summer, starting with Kim Kardashian and Millie Bobby Brown

Desire for a radical change of head or desire to wear blonde hair once in a lifetime: more and more celebrities are swapping their natural brown for a blonde color. This hair trend was already showing up last year, especially with the top Emily Ratajkowski, who had traded in her legendary brown for a platinum blonde, while keeping her dark roots to soften the line with her eyebrows. But the hegemony of blond is really materializing for this summer of 2022. The last celebrity to have fallen for a flamboyant blond? Millie Bobby Brownwho has been showing XXL blonde lengths for a few days on Instagram, a far cry from her chestnut boyish cut in Stranger Things.

On his side, Kim Kardashian literally caused a sensation on the red carpet of the MET Gala with her polar bun last May. Lisamember of K-pop group blackpink, has been tempted by an oxidized square, the most beautiful effect. The other, Gigi Hadidafter having opted for a soft auburn color at the start of the year, now sports an icy blonde hair, inaugurated during the fall-winter 2022-2023 show of Burberry in London. less reckless, Dua Lipa contented herself with a platinum blonde for one evening, that of the Grammy Awardslast April…

Discover the stars who have been tempted by the blonde:

Kim Kardashian

Gigi Hadid

Blackpink’s Lisa

Millie Bobby Brown

Khloe Kardashian

Dua Lipa

Valentina Zenere

Billie Eilish

