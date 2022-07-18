‘Blonde’: Jamie Lee Curtis said that ‘it was so shocking’ to see Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

ads

Ana de Armas has starred in several high-profile movies in recent years alongside co-stars like Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Ryan Gosling. The Cuban actress has a career on the rise, and soon we will see her play Marilyn Monroe in the biopic Blond. de Armas called it the most intense work of her career, but a former co-star knows she will shine in the role. When Jamie Lee Curtis saw a photo of de Armas as Monroe, he couldn’t hide his surprised reaction.

Ana de Armas (left) and Jamie Lee Curtis | Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

Blond drops on Netflix on September 23, 2022, with the streaming service describing it like this:

Based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and her romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening divide between her public and private selves. .

Andrew Dominik wrote and directed the film and defiantly defended its NC-17 rating. Although not based on Monroe’s real-life story, it could provide a signature role for de Armas. Her performance as a fictional icon is already drawing comparisons to Lady Gaga in house of gucci.

de Armas received endorsements beyond Gaga’s comparisons. Jamie Lee Curtis said that he was surprised when he saw de Armas as Marilyn Monroe for the first time.

Jamie Lee Curtis said it was “shocking” to see De Armas as Monroe: “She was Marilyn”

Jamie Lee Curtis might be one of the only people alive with a thread connecting her to Monroe. Her father, Tony Curtis, acted with Monroe in some like it hotBilly Wilder’s 1959 comedy.

of Arms and Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in knives out in late 2019, which was around the time Blond started filming for the first time. Curtis got a chance to see the first photos of de Armas and a short video of her playing Monroe, and Curtis was blown away, Elle reports.

“She showed me a picture of her as Marilyn. My dad was on ‘Some Like It Hot’ and I have a lot of pictures of my dad and Marilyn. It was a couple of pictures of her and a video of her moving through space with no audio. But it was so shocking because she I was Marilyn. Jamie Lee Curtis Describes Seeing Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe for the First Time

Between the comparisons to Lady Gaga and the enthusiastic endorsement from Curtis, de Armas’ role as Monroe could be a career-defining role. Her future looks bright too, as she adds more behind-the-scenes work to her resume.

What movies has De Armas been in? The list keeps growing, as does her behind-the-scenes roles.

De Armas not only frequently performs alongside stars like Evans, Craig and Gosling, but also lands starring roles and more behind-the-scenes work.

de Armas not only stars ghost (where her birthday celebration included shots from Evans and Fireball), but she also executive produced the project. His IMDb Page Lists Dancer as his next project in progress. For him john wick As a scion, he led the charge in hiring a screenwriter, Emerald Fennell, for the film, as he told Elle.

de Armas surprised Curtis with her transformation into Marilyn Monroe. Fans shouldn’t be surprised to see de Armas remain in the spotlight for years to come.

