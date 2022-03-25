Blonde movie by Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe on Netflix will have content for adults only | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The Cuban actress has appeared in ‘War Dogs’ (2016), ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017), ‘Knives Out’ (2019) and ‘007: No time to die’ (2021), and it was in 2019 when she was chose to play Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ after Jessica Chastain dropped out of the role.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates and was scheduled for release in 2021, but was delayed because Netflix was not satisfied with the explicit scenes that the director and screenwriter, Andrew Dominik, had recorded.

Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ about Marilyn Monroe will be for adults

It was not until March 23 when both parties finally agreed and the film officially received an NC-17 rating in the United States from the Motion Pictures Association, which makes it the first Netflix original film to obtain this rating.

According to what was reported by World of Reel in August 2021, the scenes that made the film only for those over 17 years of age are of a rape, another that involves oral sex and menstruation.

In an interview with ScreenDaily on February 11, director Andrew Dominik defended the film’s content, saying it’s not made to please the majority of people.

“It is a demanding film. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s their damn problem. You are not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, that’s more or less what they want, right? And what I want is to be able to go and see an NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

The transformation of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

In order to play the famous singer, actress and model, Ana de Armas underwent a complete transformation that not only involved the physical part with blonde hair, but also trained for 9 months to perfect the voice and accent of the famous, so he confessed in an interview for The Sunday Times on January 24.

Even without a set release date or a synopsis by Netflix, but already with an official classification, the film ‘Blonde’ will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival in May and could hit theaters and the platform sometime in 2022 .