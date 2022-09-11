‘Blonde’ Netflix: Ana De Armas says she practiced three hours a day with a vocal coach to prepare for the role of Marilyn Monroe

Ana De Armas said she spent three hours a day with a vocal coach to perfect her accent for Blonde while I was rolling Knives Out.

The Cuban-Spanish actress stars as famed icon Marilyn Monroe in director Andrew Dominik’s upcoming psychological drama biopic, adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ 1999 novel of the same name.

De Armas has already spoken about how he learned to adopt a Monroe accent for the film, revealing that he spent nine months with a dialect coach.

The actress, who will reprise her role in the upcoming sequel to Knives Outtitled Glass Onionsadded that he spent three hours a day with a vocal coach while doing 12-hour shifts on the set of Knives Out.

The 34-year-old woman declared for The LA Times: “It was about observing his facial expressions, his mouth, the roundness of his lips, how he showed his lower teeth and why the ‘o’s were like that”.

“Someone’s voice is more than a specific accent. It says a lot more about a person.”

De Armas also said that he came to believe that Monroe’s vocal affectations were a manifestation of his emotional needs and distresses.

Asked if he was hesitant to hire de Armas because of his own accent and the fact that he had only recently learned English as a second language, Dominik admitted he had initial “concerns.”

Fall Film Preview (2022 ©Netflix)

“I was worried, until I saw her act, then I forgot what I was supposed to worry about,” he said.

The filmmaker continued: “We felt like we were dealing with Norma Jeane [Mortensen, el nombre real de Monroe] and Norma needed to sound less like a Marilyn Monroe caricature.”

Last month, Monroe’s rights owner defended De Armas’s accent after criticism from viewers.

“Any actress who steps into that role knows she has some very big shoes to fill,” said Marc Rosen, president of entertainment for Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the rights to Monroe.

“Based on the trailer alone, it sounds like Ana was a great casting choice as it captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the full movie.”

De Armas recently expressed his disagreement with the NC-17 classification of Blonde.

The film will be the first Netflix original film to receive the Motion Picture Association’s top rating for sexual content. This is a rating that is only given to movies with content that the MPA deems unsuitable for those under the age of 17.

“I didn’t understand why that happened,” de Armas told L’Officiel in a recent interview. “I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are much more explicit and have much more sexual content than Blonde”.

Blonde premieres on Netflix on September 28.