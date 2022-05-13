Blonde sweep: here is the “Milky blond” the most trendy and silky shade of summer 2022

The return of sunny days often motivates our desire to lighten our hair or even to go blonde. And if the temptation to opt for a blonde sweep this season is felt, the most trendy and desirable shade this spring-summer is none other than the “milky blonde”. A milky blond that pulls almost to white, recently sported by a plethora of celebrities like Kim Kardashian Where Emma Chamberlainon the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022, or of Gigi Hadid.

Milky blond: how to achieve this trendy blond sweep?

As explained to UK Glamor, Dylan Brittainartistic director of Rainbow Room Internationalthe milky blond is close to the platinum blond but it has the advantage of being “neither too hot nor too cold”. According to the words of the specialist, he would even present “a more expensive and luxurious finish, achieved by highlighting and underlining techniques”. What to do with it a flattering shade for all skin tones.

The only problem being that this color is not the easiest to obtain, especially when starting from a dark base, since this involves a succession of discolorations. Several appointments with the hairdresser will therefore be necessary, if you want to do things well, step by step, without risking damaging your hair. The idea being, once the desired blonde has been obtained, to work a “highlighted”which involves adding dimension and depth to the color through streaks and highlights that oscillate between golden shades and other more frosty and polar ones.

Milky blond: what maintenance for this blond sweep?

A color that naturally requires diligent and constant maintenance, using anti-yellowing shampooof patinas and of care to be done at home but also regularly at your hairdresser, in order to keep an impeccable and shiny blond.

