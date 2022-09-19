“Blonde”, the Marilyn Monroe biopic, is criticized for the ‘disgusting’ scenes of abuse

“Blonde”, the film, starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Caspar Phillipson and Julianne Nicholsonrecently premiered in theaters and will hit the streaming platform next september 28; and although it shows some real life aspects of the late Hollywood staris said to be a fictional version, based on the 2000 novel written by Joyce Carol Oate.

Although the film received strong criticism last August after it was announced that it had received an NC17 classification – which means that those under 17 cannot see it, even under adult supervision -, it is now has revealed that it contains multiple depictions of sexual assault and violence, including a fictional scene in which JFKinterpreted by Philipson, forces the actress to perform oral sex on him before immobilizing and abusing her.

Also, during a part of the film, secret service agents are seen dragging Marilyn to a hotel room, where president jfk I was waiting for her in bed.

“I’m glad to see you, darling. It’s been a hell of a day,” she tells him, before taking his hand and stuffing it down his pants. He then forces her to perform oral sex on him and abuses her.

The scene shows Marilyn waking up in bed with bruises all over his body, before running to the bathroom to throw up.

vulture described the moment as “incredibly tense, disturbing, extremely uncomfortable and exploitative”, while people on Twitter called it “disgusting” and “unnecessary”.