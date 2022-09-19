“Blonde”, the Marilyn Monroe biopic, is criticized for the ‘disgusting’ scenes of abuse
USA.
“Blonde”, the film, starring Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Caspar Phillipson and Julianne Nicholsonrecently premiered in theaters and will hit the streaming platform next september 28; and although it shows some real life aspects of the late Hollywood staris said to be a fictional version, based on the 2000 novel written by Joyce Carol Oate.
Although the film received strong criticism last August after it was announced that it had received an NC17 classification – which means that those under 17 cannot see it, even under adult supervision -, it is now has revealed that it contains multiple depictions of sexual assault and violence, including a fictional scene in which JFKinterpreted by Philipson, forces the actress to perform oral sex on him before immobilizing and abusing her.
READ: Ana de Armas believes that the ghost of Marilyn Monroe was on the set of ‘Blonde’
Also, during a part of the film, secret service agents are seen dragging Marilyn to a hotel room, where president jfk I was waiting for her in bed.
“I’m glad to see you, darling. It’s been a hell of a day,” she tells him, before taking his hand and stuffing it down his pants. He then forces her to perform oral sex on him and abuses her.
The scene shows Marilyn waking up in bed with bruises all over his body, before running to the bathroom to throw up.
vulture described the moment as “incredibly tense, disturbing, extremely uncomfortable and exploitative”, while people on Twitter called it “disgusting” and “unnecessary”.
Opinions on Twitter
“The graphic scene of abuse in ‘Blonde’ it’s not for the sake of art. It is for the sake of the fantasies of a dead woman who once asked not to be mocked,” one Twitter user wrote.
“I have nothing against biopics that lean towards the most phony, but make up scenes of abuse pTo add them to the story that is supposed to criticize sexualization seems kind of exploitative,” another person said.
Another user added: “Sorry, but it’s exploitation. The woman is dead and they are using it as an excuse to show her naked half the time and practically make it into a torture porn movie.”
The Director Andrew Dominic previously defended the film to Screen Daily, stating: “It is a demanding film. If the public doesn’t like it, it’s the public’s problem. It’s not about running for public office.”
Anne of Arms echoed his opinion and declared to L’Officiel magazine:
“I can say that there are many series or movies that are much more explicit and with much more sexual content than ‘Blonde’. But to tell this story, it is important to show all those moments of Marilyn’s life that made it end the way it did. She had to explain it. Everybody (in the cast) knew that we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”
It has been rumored that Marilyn had a consensual love affair with the president, which was revealed in the earlier documentary of Netflix, ‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’.
The fact that he sang to him is famous ‘Happy Birthday’ seductively at a dinner party in 1962, but a few months later she was found dead.
For decades it has been speculated that Marilynwho died of a “probable overdose” at the age of 36, was murdered by her secret romantic relationships with the president and his brother, the attorney general Robert Kennedy.