‘Blonde’: the story behind Ana de Armas’ sex scenes

This essay is based on a conversation with Jean Franzblau, an intimacy coordinator in Los Angeles, California. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I am privacy coordinator accredited for film, television and theater, that is, I help facilitate the realization of intimate scenes for productions.

He had been trying to get a chance in a major movie for some time. I thought that contacting big production companies and showing them my website and my qualifications was all I needed to do, but that was very innocent (as people who are in the entertainment industry know).

In other fields, I am recognized as an expert in consent and sex educator: I have taught sex education at universities. But the only way to find a job in a big production was through a recommendation.

My first job as an intimacy coordinator was at Blondethe new Netflix movie

The original intimacy coordinator booked for Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic, was recommended to me to replace her when she had to leave production. it was about me first big break because Blonde It’s a great Netflix production.

Suddenly, there I was as an intimacy coverage coordinator on a gigantic production with huge challenges, working with big name actors and actresses.

9 erotic movies with real sex scenes that are not porn movies

There were so many ways for the job to go wrong, and working on a movie as big as this on my first job was like a litmus test. Luckily, everything worked out, and once I was recommended, getting my first job as an intimacy coordinator on a big production was no problem.

I talk to the actors about their experiences and triggers before doing scenes that include sexual violence.

Usually when I work on movies that depict sexual violence, the first thing i do is talk to the actors about how they feel about the sequence. I ask general questions and I leave space to talk about anything that can make them feel uncomfortable.

I also ask them if there is anything they want to tell me, in confidence, that will help me give them the best care during the scene. Sometimes I’ll be specific and ask if there’s a traumatic issue, trigger, or sign of distress that we need to pay attention to to make sure they’re okay and not going into a traumatic or dissociative state.

How sex scenes are recorded in movies: 10 things you probably didn’t know

An actor once told me “I’ll break a sweat” and another told me “I’ll look away”. With this information I can intervene for them when I see signs that they are not comfortable. For example, I’ve had an actor simply want a hug after a difficult scene involving abuse.

For an intimacy coordinator, preparation is key

When I’m hired for a production, the first thing I do is find out who are the actors and actresses and who is the director. I want to get a sense of their personalities, so I look at the interviews they’ve done.

I love when I have the complete script of the film, even though I usually have to sign a non-disclosure agreement. It’s so much easier to do my job when I have the full context of the intimate scene and understand how the sequence is part of the entire film, but unfortunately, that is a luxury. Most of the time they just give me the script for the specific scene I’m working on.

That makes things a little more difficult, but I can work with it.

Most of my work is done before the day that scene is shot. I can get to the set on day 32 of a big production with a lot of moving parts, but my job is to get the necessary conversations happening in time to keep things moving forward.

I try to meet with the director to ask him specific questions about what he expects from the scene, and then I have individual conversations with each actor.

In those conversations, I may learn that the actors are finding out who their scene partner is and that they don’t get along with him. Or maybe you discover that you were comfortable with a certain type of kiss when you read the script, but now, in person, you are no longer comfortable with it.

I hope nothing is a surprise for the actor. A good casting process will let the actor and his representatives know what kind of nudity or sexual content is expected in the story. But many times it has happened in the course of filming that an actor is surprised by something he is asked to do on the set.

Intimacy coordination is well paid if you get a job in a big production

The coordination of intimate scenes should be paid between 1,100 and 1,450 dollars a day. In addition to the days of work on the set, you also charge that amount for the days of preparation or rehearsal, along with a daily amount for the kit.

A kit is the equipment that intimacy professionals carry in a big bag on the set. It has intimacy clothing, barriers, adhesives, scissors, mints, Listerine, a Pilates ball… all kinds of things that we carry to help actors and actresses feel comfortable and make things go smoothly.

We buy these elements with time and the production pays for them in the so-called “kit fee”.

Ideally, you should also have a conversation with the wardrobe departments and props when I get to the set. In the case of propsI can work with them on things like someone’s prosthetic genitalia, but I work more closely with the wardrobe department.

Costume people have long been doing intimacy, having difficult conversations about stickers, modest clothing, etc., without necessarily having the training or desire to engage in intimate conversations with actors, actresses, and producers. They deserve some recognition for that.

Conversations between directors and privacy coordinators can be intense

Blonde It was shot in 2019 and there weren’t many intimacy professionals on the sets. In the years before the movement #MeTooconsultants were sometimes brought in for difficult scenes, but it was not until the movement gained strength that a position of “intimacy coordinator” was created full-time (HBO was the first major chain to start using this type of coordinator in 2018).

The reason privacy coordinators exist is because there is potential for harm, and there has been documented harm. The best intimacy coordinators don’t want to act like human resources or trafficking agents. We want to be creative collaborators, but we have a responsibility to minimize any kind of harm, and sometimes that means stopping shots and calling out what’s happening at the moment.

‘Sex, lies and videotape’: Here’s what porn does to your teen’s brain

I once worked on a production where the director got the whole crew: two actors, one or two producers, and me in the same room and said, “what’s the least you’d be willing to wear on this movie?” In other words, he was askingi the actors were willing to strip.

That’s not the recommended way to have that conversation because the director and producers are in a position of power.

I interrupted and told the director, “Let’s go outside to the rehearsal room and talk to understand the specific details you need. Then I’ll have a one-on-one conversation with the actors separately.”

The director was not happy, but I was adamant. The thing got hot.

When I talked to the actors, they thanked me for having spoken with the director because “it was terribly awkward.” Then I realized that they had limits that we could easily respect.

In the end, I was able to get the details of what the director wanted keeping everyone protected.

You don’t have to look far to find traumatic things that have happened during filming around nudity or simulated sex, not just to actors, but to crew members who have witnessed bad behavior. Just look at the story of Deborah Messing, for example. She has horrible stories from early on in her career that she talks about candidly and in public.

One of the things that counts is one time he got to the set and they told him to get naked, which is completely inappropriate. The presence of an intimacy professional is often a deterrent to this sort of thing.

Sometimes, perhaps due to the pressure of the moment, a director exceeds the limits; most of the time it is simply the artistic desire to finish the scene quickly. And other times it is an abuse of absolute power. I have never worked with a director that I believe was trying to undermine an actor or actress, and I am grateful for that.

As in any position in the sector, the work can be sporadic

Sometimes I work as an intimacy coordinator and sometimes I don’t. I want to stress this because people sometimes think that if they’re sex positive, or if they just find the job exciting, they can jump into it, but it’s a bit tricky to get paid work on big productions.

The best way to get started as an intimacy coordinator is to start with student films and short films. It’s an easier entry, but you have to be prepared to get paid a lot less.