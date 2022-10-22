“Blonde”: the tragedy of Marilyn Monroe

“Blonde”the biopic about Marilyn Monroe based on the novel best-seller by Joyce Carol Oates, has finally premiered on the Netflix streaming platform, but its arrival is only the result of several years of delays in development. I remember that it was announced around 2010, at the time when Naomi Watts was among the possible candidates to star in it. At the time, her director, Andrew Dominik, began researching Monroe by reading biographies to supplement the core material of Oates’ work, which is largely a fictionalized treatment of the actress’s tumultuous private life. Dominik got Brad Pitt interested in the project and it was announced in 2012 that his production company Plan B Entertainment would be responsible for producing the film, this time with Jessica Chastain as the lead. But conflicts with financing stalled the matter for a few more years, until the overlords of Netflix came to the rescue in 2016 to get it up and running. After several negotiations Ana de Armas replaced Chastain in 2019 and the rest, as is known so far, is history.

I note that the film, since its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, has divided a scandalized public and supposedly specialized critics have thrown rotten tomatoes at it, perhaps to hide the most obvious sensitivities. But after having seen it, I think I find myself on the other side of the media tide, especially because I find it moving because of the way in which Dominik offers an intimate portrait that strips the myth of Marilyn Monroe of the lights that illuminated her silhouette like the eternal blonde publicized by Hollywood and who chooses, above all, to show her behind closed doors as a fragile woman in a perpetual state of suffering, without politically correct meanderings or moralizing fables.

Starting with a prologue that shows a dysfunctional childhood, Dominik shows Norma Jeane (Ana de Armas) on autopilot throughout her adulthood, first during the 1940s, as a naive, flirtatious woman with dyed hair blonde, who goes by the name of Marilyn Monroe to cover up her psychological wounds while trying to break into the film industry. And, second, at the height of the 1950s, in which she is shown as an actress who reaches stardom and has to deal, at the same time, with the marriages of macho men who only objectify her to amplify misery. her.

The text in question not only interrogates with militantly feminist brushstrokes the role of women understood as the consequences of a reified victim, of the patriarchal domain that oppresses in the name of misogyny and the most virulent machismo that inhabits the world of showbizbut also the way in which a female celebrity like Norma Jeane tries to survive a cruel world that has cut off at the root all her chances of having a father figure who protects and loves her in a way that her mother did not, to through a fragmented personality that hides the most indelible childhood trauma that, among other things, manifests itself in adulthood as a nervous breakdown.

But none of that would be organic, I suppose, without the magnificent performance of Ana de Armas that humanizes the character in a way that has rarely been seen. Not only does it share a certain physical resemblance to her beautiful face and the makeup work that adorns it (the blonde wig, blue contact lenses, and dentures), but it’s quite believable when it mimics the moods and expressiveness of the actress through the delicate gestures, the seductive gaze, the angelic smile and the somewhat questionable accent that was improved in post-production so that her voice reaches the desired level of intonation.

In general terms, this film itself is not for me a great revelation or something that shakes my soul to the emotional limits, because sometimes it tends to result in a few scenic registers that make it lose rhythm. However, I can’t help but fall in love with her strange seduction that insists on revealing the abyss of an actress exploited and psychologically abused by men who treat women as if they were merchandise. I have heard some agents of the new morality police calling her “exploitative” or “sexist”, but wasn’t Marilyn Monroe a product exploited and marketed by the elites of Fox as a sex symbol and not because of her true talent as an actress? ? The fictionalized argument, at least, synthesizes with brief uchronic registers some of the cruel moments in Norma Jeane’s intimacy with a misandric layer justified by fatalism. And that is exactly what Dominik illustrates: the movie star without the prefabricated mask, the painting of a lost woman who needs the strength to rediscover herself and find the light at the end of the darkest tunnel.

Data sheet

Original title: Blonde

Year: 2022

Duration: 2hr 47min

Country: USA

Director: Andrew Dominic

Screenplay: Andrew Dominic

Music: Nick CaveWarren Ellis

Photography: Chayse Irvin

Distribution: Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson

Qualification: 7/10