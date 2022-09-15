“Blonde”: what critics say about Ana de Armas’s Marilyn Monroe

“Blonde” blurs the lines between reality and fiction to explore the stark contrast between the public and private figure of Marilyn Monroe. (Netflix)

Anne of Arms was one of the great stars of the 2022 Venice Film Festival due to the positive reaction generated by his acting work in Blonde (Blonde). Andrew Dominik’s film is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates to reimagine on the big screen the most important passages in the life of Marilyn Monroe. Between fiction and reality, the story explores the private and professional side of one of Hollywood’s greatest icons.

“From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane to her rise to fame and her love affairs, Blonde blurs the boundaries between reality and fiction to explore the great contrast between his public and private figure”, points out the official premise shared by NetflixService streaming which will arrive this month exclusively.

Ana de Armas puts herself in the shoes of the iconic Hollywood star for Andrew Dominik’s film. (Netflix)

Originally, Oates’s story published in 1999 serves as a tribute to the trajectory of the “Dumb Blonde” of American cinema, and allows himself to navigate between his side known to public opinion and his experiences behind the cameras. The writer uses fiction to navigate through one of the most mediatic celebrities in history and the many mysteries she left behind when she died in 1962.

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas stars in Blonde in the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe. The main cast is completed by Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio; Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller; Julianne Nicholson as Gladys Pearl Baker; Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr.; Evan Williams as Edward G. Robinson Jr.; Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy and Toby Huss as Allan Whitey Snyder. The film adaptation is written and directed by Andrew Dominik.

“Blonde” had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival and received positive reviews. (Netflix)

Critics praise the film adaptation of Blonde

Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair: “It’s almost all pain, all the time. But by playing that so forcefully, de Armas accomplishes the mission of Dominik’s film, creating a vivid and terrifying image of the madness of fame.”

Catherine Bray of Empire Magazine: “There is a fine line between representing the way Marilyn Monroe was underestimated and joining that assessment. Blonde It doesn’t always end up on the right side of that line, but it has spectacular visual fireworks to spare.”

Owen Gleiberman of Variety: “From that sweet, dreamy singsong voice on down, de Armas channels Marilyn with a conviction that is wistful and captivating.”

David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter: “This is a treatment of celebrity and the sex symbol that confuses not only reality with fantasy but also empathy with exploitation. Whether in spite or because of all that, it is a must to see her.”

The film can be seen later this month exclusively by streaming. (Netflix)

Sophie Monks Kaufman, from IndieWire: “[Dominik] has made a movie inspired by Marilyn Monroe where she is monotonously characterized as a victim”.

Leslie Felperin of Guardian: “At once dazzling, moving and intensely irritating, Blonde It is, in the end, too much, in every way”.

Bilge Ebiri, of New York Magazine and Vulture: “Blonde it is beautiful, fascinating, and at times deeply moving. But she is also alienated … ”.

Blonderated a total of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoeswill be launched in the catalog of Netflix next September 28.

