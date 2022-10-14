Blonde, with Ana de Armas, a failure of Netflix

Blonde has been a film that has had a hard time coming to fruition. It had numerous delays and not everyone was betting on it, but supported by Brad Pitt’s production company in conjunction with Netflix, it finally had its premiere and was even presented at several important festivals such as Venice.

The film is a more fictionalized version of the life of Marilyn Monroe in whose skin we find the talented Ana de Armas. Despite the fact that it has dramatic scenes, not so real, nudity, striking sex scenes and great promotion, the film has not achieved the expected numbers.

Netflix already provided data on what has happened with Blonde in terms of audience. They specify that from September 26 to October 2 he has managed to add a total of 37.34 million hours played, a figure well below the best premieres of the streaming platform. With this data, it does not manage to appear in the 10 most viewed films on the platform.

Against and in favor

Blonde has been an interesting movie to watch. Armas’ performance is charming, vulnerable and sensitive. But it is a 3-hour-long film that goes through each stage of Monroe’s life, from her dramatic childhood to her long-suffering adulthood.

In any case, with all the noise that the film had generated, it was expected that the numbers would increase as October continued to run, but this has not been the case. In his second week, he has managed just 17.41 million hours produced.

It would not be a great loss in economic terms. The film’s budget was just a few 22 million dollars, but it was a movie that hoped to make some sort of hit with audiences and critics alike to secure a spot in awards season.

The tape is a gamble that you can either love or hate. The performance of weapons catches you and the game of contrasts and colors of the direction also play in favor. Some have classified it as in bad taste, as very explicit or also imaginative since it incorporates phases of life that flatly did not exist or were never verified.

In this film we discover the most human side of the mythical Marilyn Monroe, born as Norma Jeane Mortenson, who at a very tender age had to live with a mother with mental problems. What she would follow after her is the exploitation of her beauty and sensuality, one that made her no stranger to the carnal desires of producers, directors, other actors or even politicians…

Between the abuse of power, her need to be loved and drugs, we see the drift into which Marilyn played by Armas falls. The film is a free portrait of the life of the iconic Monroe, not so attached to reality that although it finds in Ana’s performance and the direction of Andrew Dominic positive points, in the end it turns out to be a long product, unattractive and too insubstantial for the masses. @worldwide