‘Blonde’, with Ana de Armas, and ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’, among Netflix premieres in September

Netflix has a month of September full of series and movie premieres, among which stands out a long-awaited production starring Anne of Arms. Some of the projects that will arrive on the platform in the coming days are ‘Blonde’, ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ or the premiere of ‘The Heartbreaker’.

‘bonde’

One of the additions that has generated the most expectation is the arrival of ‘Blonde’, the film about the most private part of Marilyn Monroe’s fame. Ana de Armas plays the actress in this film, whose performance has won the applause of the criticism and the spectators. It will be available from next September 28 worldwide.

‘The heartbreaker’

A new youth series from Australia. From September 14, the youngest will be able to see in ‘The Heartbreaker’ the story of a teenager who is the protagonist of a scandal who will soon have to do everything possible to clear her name.

‘The Devil of Ohio’

Also noteworthy is the premiere for this september 2 from ‘The Devil of Ohio’, a miniseries about a woman who, after taking in a mysterious young woman who has escaped from a cult, will see that the newcomer begins to endanger the family.

Other platform releases

September 1 – ‘Detox’ (1/9)

September 2 – ‘You are not special’

September 7 – ‘Diary of a Gigolo’

September 9 – ‘Cobra Kai’ S5

September 9 ‘Narcosantos’

September 12 ‘Magnificent Ada, Scientist’ S3

September 16 – ‘Merlí: Sapere Aude’ T2

September 23 – ‘Thailand Cave Rescue’

September 23 – ‘The ones in the last row’

September 23 – ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ S8