Entertainment

‘Blonde’ With Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 35 3 minutes read

Blonde is based on the homonymous novel written by the great Joyce Carol Oates. Let’s not wait for a biopic about Marilyn Monroebecause it is a work inspired by the life of the most famous blonde in the history of cinema.

Directed by Andrew Dominicis starred by Anne of Armswho seems to fit the role perfectly.

In addition, we have other great actors like Adrian Brody, bobby cannavale Y Xavier Samuel.

Synopsis

Norma Jeane Mortensen ventures into Hollywood in the early 1950s, leaving her traumatic upbringing behind. Under the pseudonym of Marylin Monroe she embarks on an acting career that takes her to the highest spheres of the industry. She proves to be an outstanding actress on screen, while in her private life she is subjected to unbearable difficulties in love and work, dealing with the abuse of power by the characters around her, and dealing with her drug dependency. .

Blonde
Blonde (2022)

what we expect

If the movie manages to do justice to the book, we can look forward to a cinematic masterpiece. Offering us an intimate and intelligent encounter with the complex character of Marilyn Monroe, and with the characters in her life.

We look forward to a gripping and unforgettable film that has talent written all over it.

Release date

September 28, 2022.

Where to See Blonde

In Netflix.

Cast Technical Sheet

Blonde (2022)

Blonde

Title: Blonde

Plot: Norma Jeane Mortensen ventures into Hollywood in the early 1950s, leaving her traumatic upbringing behind. Under the pseudonym of Marylin Monroe she embarks on an acting career that takes her to the highest spheres of the industry. She proves to be an outstanding actress on screen, while in her private life she is subjected to unbearable difficulties in love and work, dealing with the abuse of power by the characters around her, and dealing with her drug dependency. .

Publication date: July 28, 2022

Country: USA

Address: Andrew Dominic

Interpreters: Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Evan Williams, Xavier Samuel, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss

User Rating


3
(1 vote)

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James23 mins ago
0 35 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The photo of Ariana Grande without makeup and with natural hair that surprised everyone

2 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo at OM, why it’s almost possible – Kick Football

2 mins ago

The disturbing Netflix miniseries that has already surpassed Manifest

12 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland, Sané: Salihamidzic confides in the Bayern Munich transfer window

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button