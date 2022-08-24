‘Blonde’ With Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

Blonde is based on the homonymous novel written by the great Joyce Carol Oates. Let’s not wait for a biopic about Marilyn Monroebecause it is a work inspired by the life of the most famous blonde in the history of cinema.

Directed by Andrew Dominicis starred by Anne of Armswho seems to fit the role perfectly.

In addition, we have other great actors like Adrian Brody, bobby cannavale Y Xavier Samuel.

Synopsis

Norma Jeane Mortensen ventures into Hollywood in the early 1950s, leaving her traumatic upbringing behind. Under the pseudonym of Marylin Monroe she embarks on an acting career that takes her to the highest spheres of the industry. She proves to be an outstanding actress on screen, while in her private life she is subjected to unbearable difficulties in love and work, dealing with the abuse of power by the characters around her, and dealing with her drug dependency. .

Blonde (2022)

what we expect

If the movie manages to do justice to the book, we can look forward to a cinematic masterpiece. Offering us an intimate and intelligent encounter with the complex character of Marilyn Monroe, and with the characters in her life.

We look forward to a gripping and unforgettable film that has talent written all over it.

Release date

September 28, 2022.

Where to See Blonde

In Netflix.

