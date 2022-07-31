Blonde, with Ana de Armas, is criticized on social networks for her new trailer

The official trailer for the film Rubia, a film based on the book of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates, was recently released. The novel, despite being based on the life of the famous actress Marilyn Monroe, is a work of fiction. Ana de Armas was chosen to carry the leading role in the film and is accompanied by Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton and Bobby Cannavale. The premiere of the film will be in September, but without having seen it, there are already strong opinions around it and people seem to have a lot to complain about.

You can also read: Ana de Armas hopes that Blonde will open the doors to more Latino actors

The life of Marilyn Monroe It was very difficult and despite having beauty, fame and fortune it seemed that bad luck followed her. Having the attention of the whole world and being considered the most beautiful woman at the time, she never managed to have happiness in her private life and she died too young, becoming a Hollywood legend. The famous actress has inspired artists of all kinds, from painters to directors, and this is the case of the writer Joyce Carol Oateswho decided to write a novel about her.

With the first advance of the film is that the first negative comments towards her were unleashed. From several approaches, one of them being the question that it was classified for adults (NC-17 in the United States), implying that it will have strong scenes about the mistreatment that the actress suffered from some men in her life. Despite the fact that the author has already seen the film and assures that she is surprised by the feminist treatment that director Andrew Dominik managed to give the story, there are people who are assuming that it is in bad taste to exploit the abuse suffered by the actress.

I’m not going to cover Rubia in any way. I think an NC-17 violent fantasy about Marilyn Monroe presenting herself as a biography, or even if it’s openly a fantasy, is pretty terrible.

I’m not covering #Blonde in any capacity I think an NC-17 violent fantasy about #MarilynMonroe presenting itself as a biography – or even if it was upfront about being a fantasy – is pretty appalling. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 28, 2022

You might be interested in: Blonde: Joyce Carol Oates praises the work of Ana de Armas and assures that the film is a faithful adaptation of her novel

Another of the complaints that are circulating has to do with the idea of ​​presenting the tape as a biography. At the end of the day, the novel as well as the film are the perspective of outsiders of how the life of Marilyn Monroe. There is also a feeling of overexploiting the image of the actress to profit from her.

Reminder! Rubia is heavily based on a fictional book about Marilyn Monroe that will feed the public more lies about her. This is not a biopic. Also, the NC-17 rating is just because the man wants it, not because it’s necessary. It’s a way to sexualize her even more.

REMINDER ‼️

blonde is heavily based on a FICTIONAL book about marilyn monroe that will go to feed the public more lies about her. this is NOT a biopic also, the nc-17 rating is just bc that man wants to, not bc it’s needed. it’s a way to sexualize her even more. https://t.co/ox21S2ObuC —ivy | virgo’s groove (@M0ONYVES) July 28, 2022

Let Hollywood tell us how badly Hollywood treated this woman and how even when decades have passed since her death, people are still benefiting from her image. But of course, Ana De Armas looks incredible as MM and I am sure that she will be nominated, which is the goal of this film.

Let Hollywood tell us how awful Hollywood treated this woman and how even when it’s been decades since her death people are still profiting from her image.

But sure, Ana De Armas looks amazing as MM and I’m sure ahea going to get nominated, which is the whole point of this movie — Michelle Espinoza (@MichelleFamessa) July 28, 2022

How much longer does Marilyn Monroe have to be dehumanized before people finally leave her alone?

How much longer does Marilyn Monroe have to be dehumanized for people to finally leave her alone? pic.twitter.com/bmemiT1rIp — colette (@themarilyngirl) July 27, 2022

Until the premiere of the film it will be possible to know if all these criticisms are substantiated or not, since Marilyn Monroe will always arouse strong reactions in the audience. But with the bad reviews also come the good ones and there are people who are surprised by the characterization and interpretation of Anne of Arms, and they are genuinely interested in seeing the tape. The same Anne of Arms He agreed to make the film because he felt it was well written and would do justice to the iconic actress’s legacy.

Don’t leave without reading: Blonde: Ana de Armas shines in the new official trailer