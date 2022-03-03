Blondes for brunettes: Zendaya changes her look and goes for a curly golden balayage Bob

Zendaya says goodbye to her dark hair to wear a golden blonde balayage Bob that has conquered us, because in addition to being perfect for the spring/summer season, it also looks great on brown skin, so we present her new look that promises be fashionable in curly hair. You will be surprised how flattering this proposal is!

When we thought that the protagonist of ‘Euphoria’ could not surprise us more with her multifaceted hair, she recently showed off a new blonde tint that makes us consider it to try it this season, so get inspired by her hair to use it in the coming months.

Zendaya changes her look and opts for a golden balayage Bob

Through her Instagram account, the American actress shared some stories in which she showed off her new balayage highlights. In the image you can see a fusion of babylights with this French coloring technique, since in contact with the sun’s rays they illuminate the skin.

This idea is perfect for those who want to try a refresh on their hair without betting on a radical change, since it will not flood your hair with ash blonde, nor will it change the vibe of your image. We suggest you try it to frame your eyes and add a glow effect to your tan.

Photo: IG/@zendaya

What is the best blonde for brunettes?

Although blondes are the favorite shades of this season, not all colors combine with white or brown skin, so we suggest you go with an expert in the field who will guide you in the range of tints that will look best with your eyes, facial features, as well as the natural color of your hair.