Blondes in sight! Celebrities who lightened the color of their hair

Some celebrities lightened their hair and surprised their fans when they showed that as blondes they also looked spectacular.

As well as some cuts that become fashionable, hair color is a whole issue. Celebrities like Ariana Grande have suddenly chosen to go blonde and, in general, they have caused a great impact; In her case, such a radical change of look was the only thing she needed to have tried all kinds of shades, since she is brown, spent many years as a redhead at the beginning of her career and had dared to get highlights but not until 2018 He had been seen with platinum blonde hair.











While Christina Aguilera has been blonde forever, she made her platinum blonde hair a part of her identity when she launched her solo career with “Genie in a botttle.” Years later, she was encouraged to use colored highlights and even mixed almost white blonde with thick and dark highlights, but after all she has returned to show her hair in a single color, completely straight and of considerable length.











Although Emma Roberts’s hair is ash blonde, for a long time she kept it dyed in deep, dark colors that contrasted with her skin tone. Finally, she tried to further lighten the color from her roots and honestly, it might seem like it was her natural color.











Emily Ratajkowski had always sported long brown hair and seemed very fun and confident in the way she looked, but a partnership with Kérastase convinced her to bleach her hair and test how carefully a special range for blonde hair kept her healthy. mane. The result did not last long, but she was good.











Katy Perry has done it all with her hair: she’s worn it in every color imaginable, at different lengths, with different cuts, styles and finishes, and she always looks amazing! Now that she became a mother, she kept her hair platinum for a long time, until now that a year had passed since the birth of her daughter and she returned to the stage, she decided to resume the color of her hair in an enviable ebony black.











Kim Kardashian made a transition that did not go unnoticed by her millions of followers; The influencer opted for platinum blonde with an ash finish to create an image of herself ad hoc with the colors of her Skims clothing brand, in which earth and beige colors abound. Although it was for fun, she really set the trend.











Kylie Jenner followed in her sister’s footsteps and just as she suddenly found a way to wear abundant lilac hair (whether with wigs or not), she has also caused a stir when she appears with much lighter hair than usual. In her case, she seems to feel more comfortable with dark hair, as she always ends up going back to this shade.











Salma Hayek has always been proud of her roots and her statuesque beauty, but from time to time she is willing to make some not-so-radical changes that she feels comfortable with. Although the usual thing in her hair is to have reflections that add luminosity to her face, in 2018 she was carried away by the balayage trend and agreed to lighten her hair slightly, without going to the extreme of bleaching it completely.











Selena Gomez has voluminous dark hair, but that hasn’t stopped her from indulging in what she would look like in a platinum blonde bob. In 2017, the singer, actress and businesswoman allowed herself to take this step and kept her roots protected, in case she wanted to create an optical effect of greater volume or natural growth.











Shakira turned her career around when she changed her hair color to blonde. She had always worn it dark, but when she recorded her Unplugged for MTV she made a transition to the reddish on; after that, the blonde with curls came to stay and since then she has kept her hair in light tones, without going beyond brown.











