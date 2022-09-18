Blondie, Ty Segall, Cass McCombs, Manu Le Prince… Our favorite albums

THE MORNING LIST

Today, the Music section team offers you a selection of albums published at the end of July and in August – a period during which the recorded music industry is less active – which have been appreciated and reviewed on our pages. In order of release: Stakhanov rocker Ty Segall’s fourteenth record under his name; an eight-song collection by low-key guitarist and vocalist Cass McCombs; a box dedicated to the group Blondie; singer Manu Le Prince’s tribute to jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter; covers of international pop hits by the percussionists of Trio SR9; Jacob Banks’ second album.

“Hello, Hi” by Ty Segall

The pandemic has not gotten the better of his incredible productivity. For nearly fifteen years now, the Californian rocker Stakhanovist Ty Segall has been releasing two or three albums a year, under his own name or through countless side projects (Fuzz, GØGGS, The Segalls, etc.). In 2021, harmonizer testified to his latest musical developments in a raw, electric and synthetic style. Here he is in a pleasant light on this fourteenth opus signed under his name, entirely composed and recorded by himself in his new home studio.

Ten titles where acoustic six-strings, minimalism and spontaneity are the key words – immediate and neat melodies (Looking at You, Over) under the lucky star of “Cosmic Dancer” Marc Bolan (T. Rex) or in a tangy, even deviant folk vein, Syd Barrett style (Blue). On Saturday Pt.2, his touring partner Mikal Cronin cracks an intriguing doubled saxophone solo on a second track. The only exception to this warm lull, the title track Hello, Hi has fun blurring the tracks by reactivating the distortion on an all-terrain rhythm. Frank Colombani

1 Drag City/Modulor CD (released July 22).

“Heartmind” by Cass McCombs

Unlike that leaky rowboat on the cover, Cass McCombs’ inspiration stays afloat. Revealed in the mid-2000s, the discreet songwriter American has never known the recognition of the general public, but his discography shines with a sharp and constant writing, sailing between indie folk and soft rock with elegant guitars. Heartmind comes in a shortened format: only eight songs but with varied moods and moods, recorded during several sessions on the East Coast (Brooklyn, New York) and the West Coast (Burbank, California), alongside familiar producers Ariel Rechtshaid (Catacombs, Wit’s End, Humor Risk) and Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith), as well as Shahzad Ismaily (Marc Ribot, John Zorn).

