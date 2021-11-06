Bloober Team and Rogue join forces for a new generation game – Nerd4.life

Bloober Team And Rogue Games will collaborate on a new generation title, for PC and console. For now, nothing is known about the game, but we imagine that, given the involvement of the team of The Medium, Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and Observer, it will almost certainly be a horror of some kind. Or it will be a decisive change of genre to try something new, who knows.

Bloober Team is a Polish team that has grown a lot in recent years, both in fame and in the quality of the projects, while Rogue Games is a studio formed by veterans industry, coming from companies such as Sony, Activision, Apple and Electronic Arts. Just recently Rogue Games announced Card Blast for Netflix, while a few months ago Bloober Team unveiled a collaboration with Konami on a mysterious project.

Naturally, both parties expressed satisfaction with the agreement, seasoning it all with a lot of mutual admiration, as reflected in the words of CEO Piotr Babieno (Bloober Team) and Matt Casamassima (Rogue Games).

The mysterious game it is called incredible and in other ways particularly colorful. Unfortunately, the details are completely missing so you have to settle for some absolute superlative from the press release.