Blood analysis, the values ​​to keep under control

Blood tests are the first test to understand the health of our body. Here are the values ​​to check

Undergoing blood tests at least once a year is very important since from this first analysis you have one dethe first indicators the state of health of our body. The procedure is very simple and is carried out in laboratory early in the day and lasts a few seconds: the basic requirement is not to have breakfast.

Through blood tests, doctors will check various values ​​to keep under control. To explain to Lecce Prima Tv what are the values ​​to keep under control is the Dr. Maria Antonietta Colazzobiologist and Head of the Analysis Laboratory of the Petrucciani Clinic in Lecce.

Blood analysis, the values ​​to check

As mentioned, blood tests are the first indicator test to understand the status of health of our body. If from this examination some unusual value emerges then it is better to immediately run for cover. The main values ​​that people should monitor at least once a year are the good to bad cholesterolpassing through i triglycerides and red and white blood cells.

Obviously these values ​​will be better if you run one active lifestyle and you follow a correct dietlike the Mediterranean diet, while they will be worse if you play one sedentary lifestyle and it abounds with the consumption of red meat, sausages, caffeine and alcohol. When the blood tests aren’t good, we’ll see some asterisks which indicate that there is some problem.

Before having a blood test, the night before is always good avoid eating sausages, fatty meats or mozzarella. Instead, you should have a light lunch, preferring fiber, legumes and lean meat or fish. As mentioned, blood tests are carried out early in the morning and it is good to show up in the laboratory a empty stomach.

After the analysis you can happily have a hearty breakfast at the bar or at home. As for the period of time for blood tests, those who are young and in good health must undergo the test Once a yearwhile who has among the 40 and 50 years should carry out the analyzes every six months.