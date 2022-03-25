Blood analysis, with these values ​​the INPS invalidity can be obtained

With certain values ​​of the blood tests, the patient can make a specific invalidity request to INPS

Undergo the blood analysis at least once a year for younger people and every six months for older people is important to know how is our body. From blood tests, in fact, it is possible to discover the first signs of a disease and then proceed, in this case, to more in-depth analyzes.

Blood tests take place in often private workshops therefore, at the end of the examination procedure, you have to pay. Are exempt from payment are people affected by rare or incurable diseases which give the right to disability or to the benefits established by Law 104. There are other cases, however, in which it is possible not to pay for blood tests, or if you have certain values: in that case it will be the State to pay through subsidies.

Anemia, in this case disability is achieved

From blood tests, doctors will analyze various values ​​including that of Red blood cells. The number of red blood cells is different for men and womene and when these are too low then we speak of anemia. For women, normal values ​​are around 12 g / dl which drop to 11 g / dl when pregnant. In males they usually hover around 14 g / dl.

The most frequent cause of anemia isabsence of iron while, in cases of severe infection, anemia could become hemorrhagic. Those who suffer from severe anemia are entitled todisability and they can submit to the medical commission of the ASL all the tests that prove that one suffers from this pathology. Doctors will assess how crippling the disease will be at work and establish one percentage which entitles you to disability or not.

In cases of severe anemia that does not allow even a good walk, you will also be entitled to iAccompanying allowance. To establish the degree and percentage of the disease, reference is made to ministerial tables. If the disease is linked to renal insufficiency or to some chronic intestinal diseases it can reach, for example, up to 100%, while for a malabsorption syndrome it will be between 61 and 80%.