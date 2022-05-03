Blood circulation problems afflict millions of Italians: how to fight them without medicine

We recommend that you keep an eye on the extremities of your body. Hands and feet are very reliable spies for uncovering such health issues.

Don’t think that blood circulation problems only affect the elderly. It is a false historian, disproved by science. All of us, at any age, can suffer from it. So it’s good to know how to recognize the problem. And, above all, how to counter it.

As always happens when we talk about health and nutrition, we advise you to rely on doctors and specialists. What we are giving you is just a small trace which, we hope, will help you. But there is no joking about health issues and circulation problems, if underestimated, can worsen and lead to worse problems.

We advise you to keep an eye on the extremities of your body. Hands and feet are very reliable spies for uncovering such health issues. Among the main symptoms that emerge if you have circulatory problems we mention numbness and tingling in the hands and feet, but also having often cold hands and feet. Swelling of the feet, ankles and legs may also be indicative.

Other symptoms that are totally different, but which should also make us suspect, are the difficulty in concentrating or the loss of memory. In general, fatigue can be indicative, as can joint and muscle cramps. Then keep an eye on digestive problems: our digestive system is one of the areas most supplied by the blood, so if you have circulation problems it is one of the first to suffer. In the end, notice if your skin changes color in a suspicious way.

Chocolate also helps improve blood circulation

Therefore, at the onset of any symptom, the advice is to contact your doctor who, of course, could already stem the onset of these problems at the beginning. In general, living a healthy life, exercising and drinking lots of water is certainly a good starting point for not having this type of problem.

To prevent or treat circulation problems there are specific therapies. But nutrition can help too. Here are some particularly suitable foods. Above all, the food that can help most is fish oil, which contains many fatty acids that help the circulatory system. Pumpkin seeds that reduce cholesterol are also very useful.

As for fruit, it is also particularly suitable watermelon which prevents or reduces the formation of plaques in the blood vessels. But unfortunately it is widespread only in the summer season. And then, very effective it is dark chocolate, which counteracts the oxidation of cholesterol and helps platelets. Besides, it’s good too!