Blood Dragon Classic Edition available on PS4 and Xbox – Nerd4.life

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition is available starting today on PS4 And Xbox One, backward compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, as part of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass but also available for purchase separately for € 14.99.

In a very similar way to the operation we described in the Far Cry 3 Classic Edition review, we are faced with one remaster of the classic shooter released in 2013, a retro-futuristic 80s-style spin-off.

“In Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon you will find yourself in the 80s, in a open world where the Earth was devastated by a nuclear war, “reads the Ubisoft press release.

“As the Sergeant Rex Colt, a brand new Cyber ​​Commando Mark IV, you will participate in a mission to save humanity from the danger of an army of assassin cyborgs, mutated scientists, metal sharks and Blood Dragon shooting lasers from the eyes. “

We recently talked about the shooter developed by Ubisoft Montreal and its legacy in the special entitled Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Retrospective.

Speaking of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, the first DLC is already available: to find out more, take a look at our review of Vaas: Insanity.

