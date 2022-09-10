Blood Orange announces EP and premieres the first advance: “Jesus Freak Lighter”

Dev Hynes is back with new music from her project Blood Orange. On September 16th he will publish the EP Four Songshis first release for the label RCA. With songs produced and written by Hynes himself, the successor to the mixtape Angel’s Pulse (2019) includes collaborations with Ian Isaiah, Eva Tolkin, and Erika de Casier. As a preview you can hear “Jesus Freak Lighter“, already available on platforms and at the end of this note.

After the release of Angel’s PulseHynes was focused on his role as a composer for film and television. At this time, the London-born got involved in the scores and soundtracks of We Are Who We Are -the Luca Guadagnino series for HBO-, mainstream -Gia Coppola’s 2021 film that critics sank-, the reboot of In Treatmentthe documentary Naomi Osaka from Netflix, and passing -Rebecca Hall film-. As if that were not enough, in 2021 she received her first Grammy nomination in the category “Best Small Ensemble or Chamber Music Performance” for her composition fieldsperformed by Third Coast Percussion.

More recently, Blood Orange was in charge of opening the 15 shows in a row that Harry Styles gave at Madison Square Garden in New York: the former One Direction began the series of shows on August 20 and will end tomorrow, September 10. Listen “Jesus Freak Lighter” below, followed by the cover art of Four Songs: