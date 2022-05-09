With a diet to keep blood sugar balanced, you do not go to count the calories of carbohydrates, there is no need to count or reduce them. It is low in fat and require you to cut down on portions. In this diet it is not that you cannot eat the carbohydrate, but it is going to replace a better one.

The purpose of these diets is to go and consume foods with a low glycemic index so as not to raise blood sugars. It must lead to not counting calories, knowing how to eat carbohydrates and having healthy habits that are not dangerous for our health.

In addition to the diet of course, it is advisable for those suffering from diabetes to do a lot of physical activity. In fact, walking a lot leads to lower blood sugar.

Glucose comes from two main sources the carbohydrates contained in food and from liver stocks. In the first case, in food they are found in the form of sugars, starches or fibers. After having ingested the food, our body breaks down the carbohydrate transforming it into sugar (except for the fiber that pass through the intestine without being broken down).

The sugar then enters the bloodstream and then goes into all cells and provides energy.

Two pancreatic hormones help regulate blood glucose, insulin which transfers sugar to cells when blood is too high. And then we have glucagon which releases sugar from the liver when the blood glucose level is low.

Blood sugar alarm, these foods seem harmless and yet they are bad

There are obviously some foods that you can eat more than others. It is precisely the glycemic index that guides us and makes us understand if we can eat a certain thing. In fact, the glycemic index of a food indicates how quickly the body assimilates the sugars contained by releasing them into the blood.

70+ is considered tall. Mainly white rice, brown rice, potatoes, white bread and watermelon have this value. While it is 56 to 69 average, like corn, bananas, pineapple and raisins. You can eat all foods with a low glycemic index, 55 and below, such as carrots, peanuts, apples, peas, skim milk, beans and lentils.

For example, one of the foods we often eat is pizza. Pizza has a very high glycemic index, in fact it should be eaten in moderation and prefer pizzas with simpler ingredients.