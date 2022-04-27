Blood sugar alarm: we drink it every day but it is highly harmful to health

Fruit juice provides vitamins and minerals, and when made from 100% unsweetened fruit juice, it is great to include in a healthy, balanced diet. However, fruit juice is not comparable to fresh fruit, which has greater benefits, including dietary fiber intake, which can help lower cholesterol levels and fight the onset of cardiovascular problems.

Juice: watch out for sugar

The naturally occurring sugars in the juice, along with any added sugars, are rapidly absorbed by the body, causing an immediate blood sugar spike. It should be known that the pancreas produces insulin, which is continuously released into the bloodstream; insulin’s job is to remove sugar from the bloodstream, as well as sugar from muscles, fat and liver cells, which can be stored for later consumption. The body is normally able to regulate insulin levels in the blood: when insulin levels are low, sugar is released back into the blood. In the case of diabetes, this mechanism is altered. That’s why people with diabetes or insulin resistance problems need to drink the juice in moderation, even if it’s made with 100% fruit.

Juice: properties

Fruit juices can provide numerous health benefits, including a variety of vitamins and minerals. Fruit juices such as orange and apple juice provide vitamin C, which aids in the absorption of iron, reduces inflammation and boosts immunity. Some juices also contain calcium and iron, which help with blood flow and bone mineral density. However, these nutrients are not unique to juice.

Juices and whole fruit: supply of fiber

From an anabolic fiber perspective, drinking juices rather than eating whole fruit is not good. For example, a glass of orange juice has only 0.5 grams of fiber, while a whole fruit has 4.4 grams of fiber, similarly, a glass of apple juice has 0.5 grams of fiber, but a large apple has 5.4 grams of fiber. Fiber plays an important role in an overall healthy diet: it lowers cholesterol levels, normalizes bowel movements and maintains a healthy bowel, helps maintain weight balance, and helps control blood sugar levels. Insoluble fiber is found in foods including fruits with edible peel (such as apples), vegetables and whole-grain products (such as grains and brown rice) and helps materials move through the digestive system.