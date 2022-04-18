By blood sugar we mean the amount of sugar present in the blood. There glycemia fasting, to be considered normal it must be between 70 and 99 mg / dL.

Hypoglycemia is the condition where glucose falls below normal levels, while conversely, hyperglycemia is when levels are higher than normal. Causes for a rise in blood sugar can be stress, colds, junk food or sweets, no physical activity, dehydration, or certain medications.

Those suffering from high blood sugar must follow a specific diet and eliminate certain products that raise blood sugars.

Some types of meat can be eaten by diabetics because they have a zero glycemic index and obviously have no carbohydrates. The best are bresaola, rabbit, lean beef, lean veal, chicken, turkey, lean raw ham and speck.

Lamb, pork, cooked ham and canned meat should be eaten in moderation.

On the other hand, fatty meats, minced meat, packaged hamburgers, cotechino, coppa, mortadella, pancetta, meat pies, sausages, chicken with skin, pate, salami and frankfurters.

Blood sugar alarm: we eat it every day but it is highly harmful to health

As we said among the cured meats that absolutely should not be eaten we find salami.

The salami it is a type of bagged, raw and seasoned cured meat, obtained from a mixture of minced meat and fat, to which salt and spices are then added. The most commonly used meat is traditionally pork.

The salami it is a high-calorie food, high in triglycerides, cholesterol and salt. In fact it is not a suitable food for those who are diabetic, have cholesterol or high blood pressure. It is not even used in weight loss diets because it is too fat.

The salamis are raw, therefore they are contraindicated for the woman’s diet pregnancy.

This salami also contains the so-called glucose syrup which is bad for those suffering from diabetes. This syrup is used to make salami sweeter and more palatable.