Blood Sugar, GLOW star Betty Gilpin starring in the new HBO series

The American network HBO is working on Blood Sugar, a new TV series that will also feature GLOW actress Betty Gilpin among its producers and screen stars.

We won’t know how GLOW will turn out, but we will still have a new chance to see Betty Gilpin on TV.

The interpreter of Debbie Eagan in the Netflix series, also nominated for an Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, will in fact be the protagonist of Blood Sugar, a show that also sees her among producers along with representatives of Annapurna, Ali Krug and Patrick Chu, Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures, showrunner Claire Wilson, director Lucy Tcherniak and screenwriters Duke Merriman and Preston Thompson.

Loading... Advertisements

According to the official synopsis of the show that calls into question the program dedicated to entrepreneurs Shark Tank “When the Shark Tank sharks mock delicious Margot Schultz and her off-air frozen product business, they don’t know they are inadvertently provoking one of the funniest, wildest and bloodiest climbs to success and fortune America has ever seen.“.

Blood Sugar will then be added to Gilpin’s other projects in the pipeline, which we will soon see in the Showtime Three Women series, based on the book by Lisa Tadeo, in the Apple TV + Roar anthology series and will star alongside Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in Gaslit.